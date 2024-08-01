Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

In a surprising revelation, Kenyan gospel artist Size 8 took to her Instagram stories to announce the end of her 11-year marriage.

The musician, known for her powerful songs and uplifting messages, shared a heartfelt message expressing her acceptance of the situation and her unwavering faith in God's plan.

The message read, "Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!"

Size 8, whose real name is Linet Munyali, revealed that she is embarking on a new chapter in her life, stating, "I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood!"

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the emotional weight of her announcement, Size 8 remained steadfast in her faith, ending her message with, "But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!"

The post was accompanied by emojis that conveyed a mix of sadness and hope, reflecting the complex emotions she is experiencing during this transition.

This announcement comes as a shock to many of her fans and followers, who have followed her journey as a wife, mother, and artist.

Size 8 and her husband, DJ Mo, have been a beloved couple in the Kenyan entertainment industry, often sharing moments from their life together on social media and television.

While Size 8 did not delve into the details of what led to the end of their marriage, her message indicates a deep reliance on her faith to navigate this challenging period.

The post also comes as a surprise because the couple currently has a show on TV47 titled Love in the Wild.

Despite this, Size 8's recent Instagram posts have left many of her followers puzzled and skeptical about the announcement.

In one post from two days ago, Size 8 shared a photo with her husband, DJ Mo, expressing a positive message about marriage. She wrote, "One can chase one thousand but two can chase ten thousand in Christ Jesus... In marriage when you come together in unity you are stronger able to win most battles and achieve more achievements than when you are divided."

This post, accompanied by DJ Mo's comment, "My love," portrayed a picture of unity and love.

Additionally, in a recent post welcoming August, Size 8 expressed optimism and excitement for the future.

Pulse Live Kenya

She captioned the photo, "Hello August it's a happy new month and in my heart I feel a great shift into a whole new level... Amazing things are about to happen for God's glory in Jesus Christ's precious name... believe it and confess it and walk in it."

These recent posts have led to a mix of confusion and speculation among fans.

Many wonder whether Size 8's divorce announcement was a genuine statement or perhaps a sensational post.

The stark contrast between the announcement and her recent positive messages about marriage has left followers uncertain about the true state of her relationship.