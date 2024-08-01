The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

Denis Mwangi

Gospel singer Size 8 has shocked her fans by announcing the end of her 11-year marriage

Size 8
Size 8
  • Kenyan gospel singer Size 8 shocked fans with announcement of end of 11-year marriage on Instagram stories
  • Despite the emotional weight, Size 8 expressed acceptance of the situation and unwavering faith in God's plan
  • Fans puzzled by announcement as it contrasts with recent positive messages about marriage shared by Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo

Recommended articles

In a surprising revelation, Kenyan gospel artist Size 8 took to her Instagram stories to announce the end of her 11-year marriage.

The musician, known for her powerful songs and uplifting messages, shared a heartfelt message expressing her acceptance of the situation and her unwavering faith in God's plan.

The message read, "Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8, whose real name is Linet Munyali, revealed that she is embarking on a new chapter in her life, stating, "I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood!"

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8
DJ Mo and his wife Size 8 DJ Mo and his wife Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the emotional weight of her announcement, Size 8 remained steadfast in her faith, ending her message with, "But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!"

The post was accompanied by emojis that conveyed a mix of sadness and hope, reflecting the complex emotions she is experiencing during this transition.

READ: Size 8 speaks about struggles in her marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

This announcement comes as a shock to many of her fans and followers, who have followed her journey as a wife, mother, and artist.

Size 8 and her husband, DJ Mo, have been a beloved couple in the Kenyan entertainment industry, often sharing moments from their life together on social media and television.

While Size 8 did not delve into the details of what led to the end of their marriage, her message indicates a deep reliance on her faith to navigate this challenging period.

The post also comes as a surprise because the couple currently has a show on TV47 titled Love in the Wild.

Despite this, Size 8's recent Instagram posts have left many of her followers puzzled and skeptical about the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one post from two days ago, Size 8 shared a photo with her husband, DJ Mo, expressing a positive message about marriage. She wrote, "One can chase one thousand but two can chase ten thousand in Christ Jesus... In marriage when you come together in unity you are stronger able to win most battles and achieve more achievements than when you are divided."

This post, accompanied by DJ Mo's comment, "My love," portrayed a picture of unity and love.

Additionally, in a recent post welcoming August, Size 8 expressed optimism and excitement for the future.

Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo
Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

She captioned the photo, "Hello August it's a happy new month and in my heart I feel a great shift into a whole new level... Amazing things are about to happen for God's glory in Jesus Christ's precious name... believe it and confess it and walk in it."

ADVERTISEMENT

These recent posts have led to a mix of confusion and speculation among fans.

Many wonder whether Size 8's divorce announcement was a genuine statement or perhaps a sensational post.

The stark contrast between the announcement and her recent positive messages about marriage has left followers uncertain about the true state of her relationship.

As fans eagerly await clarification, it remains unclear whether Size 8's journey to singlehood is definitive or if there may be more to the story.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Celebrating Tumi Mathenge: Nameless & Wahu's 1st born finally turns 18

Celebrating Tumi Mathenge: Nameless & Wahu's 1st born finally turns 18

Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

7 Vybz Kartel hits Kenyans are playing after his release

7 Vybz Kartel hits Kenyans are playing after his release

I was offered Sh10M to support Gen Z protests but I refused - KRG The Don

I was offered Sh10M to support Gen Z protests but I refused - KRG The Don

Nyaboke Moraa Biography: Education, TV shows, children & baby daddies

Nyaboke Moraa Biography: Education, TV shows, children & baby daddies

Celebrities who've lost loved ones in 2024

Celebrities who've lost loved ones in 2024

Mercy Mawia: Radio host bravely battled blood condition & endured risky pregnancy

Mercy Mawia: Radio host bravely battled blood condition & endured risky pregnancy

Burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter Marrie

Burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter Marrie

Wambo Ashley sends plea to Nicholas Kioko's friends hitting on her

Wambo Ashley sends plea to Nicholas Kioko's friends hitting on her

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patrick Quarcoo retires after 24 years of service

Radio Africa staff give final salute to founder Patrick Quarcoo as he retires [Photos]

A past image of Saldido International Records label CEO Willy Paul and his former signee Telani 'Queen P'

Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

The new Crime & Investigations Editor at Citizen TV Franklin Wallah

Franklin Wallah: From salesperson to Citizen TV's Crime & Investigations Editor

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K

Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie