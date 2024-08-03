The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Karen Nyamu's message to Size 8 after she announced end of her 11-year marriage

Charles Ouma

Size 8 announced the end of her 11-year marriage on Thursday, sparking confusion

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has weighed in on gospel singer Size 8’s announcement of the end of her 11-year marriage to DJ Mo.

Recommended articles

The mother of three noted that no marriage is perfect, opining that the celebrity couple could be going through a rocky patch in their marriage and not an actual breakup.

She added that real breakups have no announcement and wished the couple well in addressing what they may be facing to make their union work.

"Real breakups have no announcement. When you see an announcement on social media just know the couple is struggling. We wish Size 8 and DJ Mo the best in their marriage. Please don't give up, nobody said marriage would be easy" Karen Nyamu stated on her Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 shocked fans with the announcement of end of 11-year marriage, coming hot in the heels of photos and videos shared online that painted the picture of a happy couple.

READ: Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage
File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage Pulse Live Kenya

"Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!" Read part of Size 8’s message.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer who is known for her powerful songs and uplifting messages added that she is embarking on a new chapter in her life, stating, "I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood!"

The singer remained steadfast in her faith, noting that even as she embarks on a new chapter.

"But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!" Size 8 concluded the post that was accompanied by emojis that conveyed a mix of sadness and hope which captured the mix of emotions that came with the development.

READ: When Size 8 spoke about marital issues that nearly pushed her to divorce DJ Mo

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the announcement, all was well in Size 8 and DJ Mo’s marriage-or so it seemed.

Last week, Size 8 shared a photo with her husband in which she reflected on marriage positively and unity.

"One can chase one thousand but two can chase ten thousand in Christ Jesus... In marriage when you come together in unity you are stronger able to win most battles and achieve more achievements than when you are divided." Read her message.

File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage
File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage Pulse Live Kenya

The celebrity couple has been an inspiration to many, inspiring hope in the institution of marriage while excelling in their various fields for the last eleven years that they have been together.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bien withdraws apology to Otile Brown, explains his reasons & drops diss-track

Bien withdraws apology to Otile Brown, explains his reasons & drops diss-track

Karen Nyamu's message to Size 8 after she announced end of her 11-year marriage

Karen Nyamu's message to Size 8 after she announced end of her 11-year marriage

Simon Kabu acknowledges daughter's sacrifices & efforts as she graduates

Simon Kabu acknowledges daughter's sacrifices & efforts as she graduates

Watch Ruger’s priceless reaction after meeting his Kenyan impersonator, Ruger wa Kayole

Watch Ruger’s priceless reaction after meeting his Kenyan impersonator, Ruger wa Kayole

8 interesting things about 'Neema' series actor Fidel Maithya

8 interesting things about 'Neema' series actor Fidel Maithya

Ada Ehi's 'Definitely' & other fresh songs to listen to this week

Ada Ehi's 'Definitely' & other fresh songs to listen to this week

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife

Emotions run high as family, friends gather for burial of radio host Mercy Mawia

Emotions run high as family, friends gather for burial of radio host Mercy Mawia

Bien extends olive branch to Otile Brown after heated dispute

Bien extends olive branch to Otile Brown after heated dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 at,The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

A past image of Saldido International Records label CEO Willy Paul and his former signee Telani 'Queen P'

Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

A cartoon image of Dancehall artist Adidja Azim Palmer alias Vybz Kartel 'World Boss'

7 Vybz Kartel hits Kenyans are playing after his release

Mercy Mawia's mum and dad give emotional tributes to their late daughter during burial ceremony in Nyahururu on August 2, 2024

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife