Karen Nyamu's message to Size 8 after she announced end of her 11-year marriage

The mother of three noted that no marriage is perfect, opining that the celebrity couple could be going through a rocky patch in their marriage and not an actual breakup.

She added that real breakups have no announcement and wished the couple well in addressing what they may be facing to make their union work.

"Real breakups have no announcement. When you see an announcement on social media just know the couple is struggling. We wish Size 8 and DJ Mo the best in their marriage. Please don't give up, nobody said marriage would be easy" Karen Nyamu stated on her Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 announces end of her 11-year-old marriage

Size 8 shocked fans with the announcement of end of 11-year marriage, coming hot in the heels of photos and videos shared online that painted the picture of a happy couple.

File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage Pulse Live Kenya

"Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!" Read part of Size 8’s message.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer who is known for her powerful songs and uplifting messages added that she is embarking on a new chapter in her life, stating, "I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood!"

The singer remained steadfast in her faith, noting that even as she embarks on a new chapter.

"But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!" Size 8 concluded the post that was accompanied by emojis that conveyed a mix of sadness and hope which captured the mix of emotions that came with the development.

Size 8's post on unity in marriage days before announcing breakup

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the announcement, all was well in Size 8 and DJ Mo’s marriage-or so it seemed.

Last week, Size 8 shared a photo with her husband in which she reflected on marriage positively and unity.

"One can chase one thousand but two can chase ten thousand in Christ Jesus... In marriage when you come together in unity you are stronger able to win most battles and achieve more achievements than when you are divided." Read her message.

File image of DJ Mo and Size 8 before she announced the end of her 11-year marriage Pulse Live Kenya