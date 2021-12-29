RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

South African couple seek financial support to travel to Kenya for honeymoon

Please help us get to Kenya

South African music duo-cum-couple are seeking financial support from fans to travel to Kenya for their honeymoon.

The duo comprising rapper Katt Daddy and songstress Yoza Mnyanda recently held their fairy tale forest white wedding and a traditional wedding in the Eastern Cape.

Two weeks after the wedding have taken to their Instagram to announce their lifelong dream of visiting Kenya.

"While weddings are cute, they’re also expensive! We worked hard all year to pull of our weddings and we’re so proud of ourselves for achieving what we did! ❤️

Our next dream is to visit Kenya for our honeymoon and while we have some money saved up, we don’t have all of it," read the caption in part.

The couple went on to describe how hard it is for them to go public seeking financial support.

"We’re here to ask for ANY help. The smallest donation will go a long way (and also we’ll love you forever).

Asking people for money is awkward but we thought if ever there’s a time to do it, it’s when you’re newlyweds 🤷🏽‍♀️😅❤️," they stated.

However, the couple didn’t specify how much they needed, but shared their banking details.

"DARKIE FICTION (PTY) LTD.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK

Account No: 62815199486

Account Type: BUSINESS ACCOUNT

Branch Code: 250655

#KwaDarkieEverAfter 💍❤️," the post concluded.

The duo formed back in 2017 in Cape Town and have gone on to produce multiple popular tracks that blend the elements of kwaito, afro-funk, neo-soul, and hip hop all into one authentic sound.

Their duo became a personal trio in 2019 when they welcomed the birth of their sweet toddler, Bayethe.

