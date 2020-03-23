Tanasha Donna emerges third after Harmonize and Rayvanny on Boomplay chart

Months after fans trolled Tanasha Donna and expressed uncertainty over her music, Ms Donna has topped Boomplay charts, emerging third after Tanzanian singers Harmonize and Rayvanny.

Her song La Vie featuring Hodari hit maker Mbosso, was listed number two after Sauti Sol’s hit song Suzanna.

Other songs by the former NRG presenter that made it to the top 5 include; Te Amo and Gere which featured her alleged ex-boyfriend Diamond Platnumz.

Ms Tanasha expressed her gratitude thanking God for the win. She also promised new music to her fans as well as legendary collaborations.

“TOP 100 KENYA 🇰🇪 ❤️ 4 spots on TOP 5. GOD YOU NEVER SLEEP ON ME. 🙏🏽❤️ I LOVE MY COUNTRY. ALOT OF NEW MUSIC ON THE WAY.... TRUST ME WHEN I SAY ALOT! ALOT OF LEGENDARY COLLABORATIONS TOO. Lets first get through this DIFFICULT PHASE and REMAIN FOCUSED on STAYING SAFE, HEALTHY, SANITIZED & MOST IMPORTANTLY, LETS REMEMBER TO PRAY. 🙏🏽❤️” read her post.

No honey you can't sing!! Wacha excuses! - Fans

When she launched her EP Fans immensely doubted whether she was cut for the music industry after a displeasing performance. Netizens disclosed that she disappointed them after a much-awaited release of her EP (Extended Play) dubbed #DonnaTellaEP.

They went ahead to diss her performance saying that it was below average and that she would have done better considering she had a band.

Fans claimed she was off key, high pitched and tensed during the performances. Others added that it was the reason why Diamond missed her event , because he couldn’t stand the embarrassment.

Ms Donna came out to defend herself stating she could have done better if she had more days to rehearse since she just had two days.

“Could be better, but for a first with only 2 days rehearsals. i did my best! I know next time will keep getting better! 🙏❤️” read Tanasha’s response after a fan asked her what she thought about her performance.