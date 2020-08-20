Diamond Platnumz's Baby Mamas Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna are out here displaying high levels of maturity as they work together to promote their hustles.

On Wednesday, Mama Naseeb Junior (Tanasha) jotted down an appreciation message to Ms Mobetto for styling her and Masauti in their latest video dubbed Liar.

In her post, Donna could not help it but gush over Hamisa’s beauty who was jamming to her song. Liar is Masauti's first song off his EP dubbed 001 EP that is now out on different streaming platforms.

Tanasha Donna and Masauti

Liar

“The beautiful @hamisamobetto aka Mama Fantasy na Dylan vibing to “LIAR”. She made sure I looked bomb in all the ancient arabic style scenes courtesy of @mobettostyles . Asante sana kwa ku support & contribute to this song. Umependeza sana. 😍❤️😍 #LIARMT (LINK ON BIO)” shared Ms Donna.

In a separate update, Mobetto also took to her Instagram, drumming support for Tanasha and Masauti’s song among her over 6.6 million followers.

“The Beautiful Mama NJ has A song Out guys .... Kindly check it out the link Is on her Bio.

Thank You for choosing @mobettostyles Hun @tanashadonna ❤️. This song is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ... hongera sana Babes

Masauti ft Tanasha - LIAR .

Directed by: @hanscana_

Creative directed by: @tanashadonna

Producer: @shirkomedia

Styling: @hamisamobetto @mobettostyles @ruthodhiambo

Make up: @majda_zabz

Photography: @modanphotography” wrote Hamissa Mobetto.

Hamisa Mobetto

Seeing the post, Tanasha replied saying, “THANK YOU Mama Dylan/Fantasy. 🥰You’re a QUEEN. At least now utanifundisha mambo ya fashion kidogo cause bado sana 😂❤️😘 S/O @mobettostyles More outfits pleaseee 😍😘.”

The act of the two (Tanasha and Hamisa) teaming up prompted their fans to join their conversation, saluting them for being mature on how they handle things.

Reactions from fans;

mukamimwaura “I respect your hustle ... Your maturity is on another level”

jenta_wanjiru “Why would anyone hate Hamisa??If maturity was a person 😍😍😍”

remy_nah1 "If you can't fight them join them- Tanasha🙌❤️”

mwerizgazaqueen “Wow 💕thank you #hamissamobetto gor supporting each other, from today i love you from kenya💕😍”

ommidimpozi “Mke mwizio Alie kupiku umempost daaa ndiomaan nakupendaga ww Dada hunaga hiana Ila mpigwa Kandi nyekundu wotee😂😂😂😂 mnajifaliji wenyewe kwa wenyewe 😂😂”

sharonkendimwiti “I love this!women for women❤️❤️❤️🔥”

agnes.njeru “Women don't fight they support each other 🔥..”

maryannhmulw “Awww,Soo nice,, thanks for supporting our girl,this is want we call maturity🙌”

priscilla.shine “I love how these baby mamas are supporting each other.. way to go. This level of maturity is beyond👌👌”

oris_gakii “When women support each other great things happen”

viokemu “Una roho ya kipekee my dear💛💛💛 mungu azidi kujaza haters watajoin tu kukupongeza. 💣💣💣💣💣🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 You are a true Diamond👌”

Liar Video (Masauti Ft Tanasha Donna).