Tanzanian Video Vixen cum Fashionpreneur Hamisa Mobetto has broken silence on allegations that Kenyan MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar fathered her child, Dylan.

In a recent interview, Mobetto quashed the reports stating that she doesn’t know Jaguar in person and they have never met.

The mother of two decided to speak up after rumours went around that Jaguar fathered her kid due to Dylan’s uncanny resemblance to the ‘Kigeugeu’ singer.

I have never met Jaguar

“Sijawahi kumuona Jaguar katika Maisha Yangu, sijawahi kuonana naye, sijawahi kuwa na number yake ya simu ila sijawahi kuongea naye. Kwa hiyo sababu za kumpost mtoto wangu anazijua yeye mwenyewe lakini kwa sababu watu wengi Instagram wemekuwa wakumuunganisha na mtoto wangu picha, maybe that is one of the reasons. Lakini sijapata nasafi ya kuongea naye maana simjui, so hopefully the day ambayo nitamuona nitamuuliza” explained Hamisa.

In separate interview, Hamisa disclosed the accusations really tick her off because people who always make them, were not there when the child was being fathered.

“When they say Dylan belongs to Jaguar I get annoyed because I know who the father is. Because I was the one who had sex so I know who the father is and I am not the kind to cheat in a relationship. I will be faithful until we break up. But I cannot mix when I’m with you, that’s my nature. A lot of girls can but I can’t,” Hamisa revealed.

On August 6th, 2020, the Starehe Legislator caused confusion among his Insta-family after taking to the photo and video sharing App to wish Ms Mobetto’s son a Happy Birthday.

The MP later deleted the post, following a heavy backlash from a section of Tanzanians who accused him of clout chasing using Hamisa and Diamond Platnumz’s son.