Ten Kenyan celebrities with a YouTube silver plaque

The Gold Creator Award is for channels that reach or surpass one million subscribers while the Diamond Creator Award is for channels that reach or surpass ten million subscribers.

The Custom Creator Award is for channels that reach or surpass 50 million subscribers while the Red Diamond Creator Award is for channels that reach or surpass 100 million subscribers.

Here is a list of ten Kenyan celebrities who hold the silver YouTube plaque.

Mulamwah

The comedian has had an amazing week as only days after he and his actress girlfriend Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie welcomed their newborn, Mulamwah was awarded the silver plaque for his dedicated contribution to the entertainment scene.

Abel Mutua

The award winning scriptwriter and actor only started posting videos on his channel dubbed "Abel Mutua" last year- a channel that tells his personal life stories. The funny father of one refers to his fans as Wakurugenzi, loosely translated to mean executives.

Through the YouTube channel, Mutua has not only narrated candid and inspiring personal experiences but also stories about other celebrities.

Tabitha Gatwiri

Actress cum YouTuber Tabitha Gatwiri popularly known as Gatwiri was awarded the Prestigious YouTube Award in April 2021.

Gatwiri’s YouTube Channel that was officially opened on October June 13, 2018 has so far garnered over 10 million views with over 115K subscribers.

Wabosha Maxine

Maxine Wabosha is a young African beauty who is among the rising creatives in the country. She is a beauty, make-up, travel and lifestyle vlogger. She received her Silver Creator Award in October 2019.

Njugush

Comedian Njugush has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and steadily grew to become a household name. He also received a silver plaque in 2019.

Wa Jesus Family

YouTube vloggers, Peter Kabi, popularly known as Kabi WaJesus, and Milly Wambui alias Milly WaJesus of the Wajesus Family have for the longest time now served nothing but serious couple goals on social media. The two make random videos and share insights of marriage life on their channel.

Joanna Kinuthia

With a huge following on her YouTube channel, Joanna Kinuthia has become one of the most sought-after social media personalities in the country. Joanna is a makeup and lifestyle vlogger.

Desagu

Henry Desagu, real name Ithagu Kibicho, is one of the more popular online comedians in Kenya. He rose to fame a few years ago when his name was synonymous with fighting sponsors and advocating for the rights of Team Mafisi.

Nadia Mukami

Songstress Nadia Mukami is the latest Kenyan singer to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark. A thankful Ms. Mukami shared the good news via her Instagram page, saluting her fans for the support.

Nyashinski

The 'Hello' crooner received his silver YouTube plaque alongside comedian Njugush, writing on Instagram, “Because of you, today YouTube presented me with this silver plaque for reaching 100,000 subscribers. Thank you all for subscribing to my channel, this one is for you.”