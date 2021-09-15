The BMW car 2Pac was shot in is on sale for almost Sh219M [Pulse Contributor's Article]

Six days prior to his demise, Pac, along with the then Death Row Records leader Suge Knight and their crew left the Las Vegas MGM Grand after watching the Bruce Seldon Vs Mike Tyson boxing match.

The Keep Ya Head Up rapper was riding in a 1996 BMW 750iL along with Suge Knight, who was behind the steering wheel.

At around 11:15 pm PT, just moments after Pac was talking to two women in another car, they were stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane before a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and someone in the backseat fired shots into the car Pac and Suge were in.

Four .40 caliber shots from a Glock 22 struck 2Pac, two in the chest, one in the arm and another in the thigh. A bullet non-fatally struck Suge in the head.

After the shooting, Las Vegas police impounded the BMW Pac was shot in and it was later auctioned.

Over the years, the luxury car has been passed through different owners.

At some point, the original panels that had been riddled with bullets were replaced as well as the windshield. For obvious reasons, many argued that without its original condition, the car had lost its value.

In 2017, the car was up for sale at a price of $1.5 million (Sh165 million) but no suitable buyer turned up. The car was still on sale in 2020 but for a higher price of $1.75 million (Sh193 million).

According to the Celebrity Cars website where the car is still on sale, the original condition of the car before the shooting has been restored.

The website also points out that a bullet hole indentation can be seen but since the car was recently painted, the indent is barely noticeable.

The car is also available for display for the first time since the death of Pac in 1996.

The buyer will be required to pay a $20,000 (Sh2.2 million) refundable deposit and upon full payment, they will be handed over the documentation of the vehicle.

Given that the historic car has been on the market from the same seller since 2017, it's clear that even the most dedicated 2Pac fans aren't willing to cough up almost 2 million bucks for the 90s luxury car.

The last car that 2Pac purchased before he died, a customized Hummer H1, was auctioned in 2016.

At the time, multiple upgrades were made on the vehicle including a diamond-plate bar, 360-degree spotlight, a bull bar, huge off-road wheels and tires, Dick Cepek lights and an external PA system with no less than three sirens.

Other modifications included a 12,000-pound winch, a tire inflation system, privacy glass, 12-disc Clarion sound system, Sony GPS and privacy glass.

In that year, a buyer bought the car for $337,000 (Sh37.1 million) but would default the payment. The vehicle was auctioned again in 2017 and was sold for $206,000 (Sh22.7 million).

Do you think the 1996 BMW 750iL seller should lower the price?

