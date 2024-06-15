Government’s deal with the Recording Academy (Grammys) & benefits to the creative economy

Artistes will benefit from online training by some of the world’s top talent in the industry, taking their game a notch higher.

Benefits to creative economy

Reach across the globe is also well-taken care of in the partnership that will see the Recording Academy help produce original content and connect artiste with a wider audience.

"Through these collaborations, and in alignment with our mission, the Academy will explore several key initiatives, including fueling the music economy by collaborating with partners to develop and strengthen the creative economy in Africa and the Middle East.

"Cross-cultural learnings will benefit all music creators, and a presence in these rapidly growing music regions would provide numerous benefits to the Recording Academy's current and future members." The Recording Academy noted in a statement.

In-depth research that will offer key insights into the creative industry markets will also be undertaken by the Academy under the deal.

Research reports from these exercises will be applied to influence policy and will help artistes align their works with the industry.

"Our expansion efforts into these fast-growing regions reflect our commitment to fostering a truly global music community, where creators at every stage of their careers and from every corner of the world have the resources and support they need to thrive." Recording Academy President Panos Panay stated in reference to the landmark deal.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba hailed the deal, noting that the country was privileged to be considered by the Recording Academy for this expansion.

Other countries included in the deal are Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Nigeria.

"The African Continent and indeed the entire African Diaspora globally. And so, it should be no surprise that Kenya is delighted to be among the four champions of this effort, alongside our sister nations of Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa.