President Uhuru Kenyatta walked into a live recording by renown media personality Alex Chamwada of Chams Media.

Chamwada and his crew were recording filming their show at the rehabilitated Michuki park when the head of state walked in, accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohammed Badi.

The president joined Chamwada for a walk around the park, sharing notes on the remarkable transformation of the park.

Although the president and his team allowed Chamwada to film their tour, he gave a condition that the footage should not be aired until the park is officially opened.

The park was eventually opened yesterday by the President, flanked by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and NMS boss Badi.

The duo appreciated the good job of the NMS that has been credited with the transformation in Nairobi city over the last few months.

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he officially opened Michuki Park on 14 August 2020

“But now you are in good hands, Jemedari (General Badi) here” said the president.

Legacy Project

The green space in the bustling city is named after former Minister for Environment, the late John Michuki who is credited with several reforms when he was a member of the cabinet in former President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

The park, nestled between Kijabe street, Kipande road and the National Museum of Kenya is a key legacy of the president.

It previously served as dumpsite before its restoration.

Below is a video of the brief impromptu encounter.