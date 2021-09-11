Vera Sidika has been hit by intense baby fever

The successful entrepreneur revealed on Instagram how much she has enjoyed her current pregnancy.

Furthermore, she hinted how in the future, she might choose to get five children instead of the three that she had planned to have.

Vera Sidika has revealed she is 8 months pregnant and only has a month to go before the arrival of her daughter.

The socialite is expectant with her first child with Brown Mauzo. In July this year, the former socialite held an exquisite gender reveal party at undisclosed location in Karen, revealing that she is expecting a baby girl.

The invite only gender reveal party was graced by family members and close friends among them; Eric Omondi, Risper Faith and her husband Brian, Rita Preneur, Aziza Frisby, Amina Amaru, Hazel, Anita, Keysha, Sharon Frisby, Cuppie Ayokya, Manzi Wa Kibera, Esther Mwaka, Khula Budi, Victor Maish just to mention a few.

Dressed in a long white fitting dress with blue and pink ruffles, Vera looked composed but clearly anxious as she admitted that she was learning by the day what it means to be someone's wife and a mother to be.

Moments captured from the shower were later shared on social media by those in attendance, with many welcoming Vera to motherhood.

“BABY DADDY TIPS😎😉 if you want to make a boy you have sex but if you want a girl you make love... Thank me later @queenveebosset”

“BABY DADDY in the house🤰🤰...Do you think it's a girl or a boy??? @queenveebosset” wrote Eric Omondi.