Vera Sidika reveals why she always wanted a daughter

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The socialite noted that she cannot wait to meet her fruit of the womb.

"When dad heard I'm having a girl he said; Finally!!! You have always wished for a sister, now you'll have a minie you," revealed Vera Sidika who is set to welcome her first born in a few weeks if not days.

The 30 year old successful businesswoman is the first of three children and the only daughter in the family.

Being the only girl in the family, made her crave and wish for a baby girl. "Growing up I used to wish I had a baby sister so much. God truly heard my prayers," revealed on her Instagram stories.

Preparation full child birth on full swing

On Thursday, October 14, Vera said her baby has been playing and turning a lot in her tummy. Vera also noted that her baby will be a healthy, happy and playful soul just like her parents.

"Super excited to meet our little one. Days getting closer, I cant sleep anymore as she plays too much. I know she will be one healthy, smiley and happy baby. Just like her parents," Vera wrote.

On Friday, the former socialite-cum-video vixen announced that she was interested in taking up Lamaze classes.

Lamaze is a childbirth preparation method aimed at building confidence and teaching coping mechanisms for labor.

It popularized in the 1950s by French obstetrician Dr. Fernand Lamaze, who was inspired by the natural relaxation and emotional support strategies he observed during childbirth in Russia.

The Lamaze method prepares women for a safe, healthy birth by providing current and evidence-based information. It builds confidence, teaches childbirth coping mechanisms, and essentially serves as an alternative to medical intervention.

What are the benefits

Management of pain without drug intervention gives the Lamaze method widespread appeal among parents who seek a natural childbirth experience.

When allowed and encouraged, a woman will naturally move, moan, sway, change her breathing pattern, and rock to cope with contractions, eventually finding the right rhythm for her unique needs.

Such active comfort-seeking helps the baby rotate and descend, and it also prevents labor from stalling. As a woman's contractions get stronger, her body releases endorphins to ease her pain.

