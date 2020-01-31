Socialite Vera Sidika’s Tanzanian boyfriend Dr Jimmy Chansa has responded to claims that the two are no longer together.

Chansa responded when one of his followers said she had heard that the Kenyan beauty had dumped him.

The fan who goes by the name Joan Dengenye went ahead to say that it was time he finds a woman in Tanzania, noting that there are many of them who are beautiful.

Vera Sidika’s boyfriend responds to breakup reports

“Nasikia umeachwa Kama kweli Rudi nyumbani warembo kibao alafu we HB msomi 🔥🔥🔥🏃🏃🏃😁😁,” said the fan.

Jimmy Chansa then saw it fit to respond to the concerned follower saying that he had also heard the reports.

“@nephisejoandengenye namimi naskia pia😔” said Chansa.

Vera Sidika’s boyfriend responds to breakup reports

Breakup allegations

Rumours on Vera’s breakup with Chansa made rounds on social media after a number of Tanzanian gossip blogs made the claims. Some said that this was because the two who are fond of posting one another on Instagram have taken a while without doing so.

A spot check by Pulse Live however, indicated that the two still have pictures and videos of one another that they had shared on their platforms before.

A few weeks after introducing Jimmy to the public, the socialite cautioned critics waiting for break-up drama with her Tanzanian boyfriend, stating that it was not going to happen anytime soon.

Vera Sidika’s boyfriend responds to breakup reports

Vera pointed out that just because her previous relationship ended with lots of drama, it didn’t mean her current one would follow suit.

“The same people claiming they are waiting for break up drama are the same who said they are waiting for break up with Senegalese guy… but they never saw it. Just because it happened before doesn’t mean it’s a pattern. There’s reasons to why things happened that way, during that time and none of you all will ever understand. So keep waiting for break up drama that will never come," wrote Vera.