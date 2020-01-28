Kenyan singer and songwriter Victoria Kimani has ventured into Hair Business.

Ms Kimani took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers stating that she was happy her new brand 'Kimani Luxury braid' had come to life, after quite a period of time.

The singer went ahead to add that she wanted a product that could breathe new life for Kenyan Ladies and that’s how the idea was born.

Victoria Kimani ventures into hair business (Photos)

“Today I finally launch my lil baby @kimaniluxurybraid 🚀🚀🚀 I’ve been thinking for a long time about a product that I can breath new life into for girls/ladies in Kenya .... .... I’m Proud to see That product FINALLY come to life!! @kimaniluxurybraid We all wear braids.... but they don’t have to be boring!! Shop over 20+ funky colors and 2-4 tone ombré braids now on @kimaniluxurybraid 💙💜🤍🤎🧡💖💚” read her post.

Unlike the normal braids in the market, Kimani Luxury braid, will be dealing with braids that have funky, bold and cool colors. The brand also has beautiful natural colors which come pre-cut, pre- stretched, pre- feathered and pre - layered too.

