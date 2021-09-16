Viral hawker gets gifts worth Sh200,000 hours after landing new job

Mayau gained popularity after clips of him promoting his business in the streets went viral on social media.

He cracked ribs through his chants which many Kenyans found comical enough to earn him over 17,000 followers on Instagram in a matter of days.

The hawker was flown to Nairobi and was offered a house and a job as an influencer by an apparel company that dresses many celebrities and influencers.

“All these things are yours to take but only if you are passionate about delving into fashion,” radio presenter Jalang’o who is also a brand ambassador for the clothes store.

Mayau was also gifted two bales of Grade 1 mitumba clothes to scale his business from Jane a trader from Gikomba Market.

She also promised to follow up on the business to make sure it is managed well and profitable for him.

The hawker also received a donation of Sh100,000 from the CEO of Notify Logistics Waweru Nderitu, entrepreneur training as well as shelf space at all his stores.