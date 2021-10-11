Rapper King Kaka has released a new song, Manifest featuring Nviiri the storyteller where the former reveals for the first time how harrowing his stay in hospital was.
Waking up is a blessing - King Kaka says
I was in between worlds fighting to see my family once more - says King Kaka.
The father of three has revealed that he went to hell and back during the three months he spent crisscrossing between home and hospital.
Coupled with the new song, the rapper-cum-poet took to his Instagram to share a graphic photo he took a while back while still in hospital, explaining that two days after he was admitted at a local hospital, doctor's drilled his hip bone for a bone marrow sample.
"I was in between worlds fighting to see my family once more. I would force my last smile when Nana & Moms visited but truth is the nights got darker and I would be back in the ring with life," Kaka narrated.
Stressful time for the family
A few days ago, King Kaka's wife, Nana Owiti opened up about the emotional turmoil she went through during her husband’s illness.
She says she was unable to sleep when doctors issued a series of tests to be done on King Kaka.
Among the tests her husband underwent include that to check for cancer or a tumor.
“I look at you and I see endurance, patience, persistence, I see God. I remember when the doc suggested we do the tumour markers test. He definitely had his reasons.
I mean you exhibited all the signs and that opened a whole Pandora’s Box in my head. The tests were to be done the next morning. That night I could barely sleep,” she wrote on social media.
“I lay in bed worried and doing one thing I’m always perfect at, overthinking. I woke you up in the middle of the night to kneel down and pray beside the bed. You obliged.
Your knees are weak so you put a pillow under. I don’t remember crying as much as I did as I prayed…I asked God for peace in my head and in my heart and a clean bill of your health instead.
He answered through you… I don’t know how you slept so soundly to this day. Yaani we are testing for cancer in your body in the morning and you sleep throughout the entire night???!! I want Notes,” she concluded.
