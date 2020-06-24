WCB's new signee Zuchu has already scooped the Prestigious YouTube play button award dubbed the Silver Plaque for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark, barely two months after being signed by Diamond Platnumz.

The Wana hit maker has now registered her name in the books of History in Tanzania and East Africa, becoming the first female artiste to be awarded by the YouTube Management within the shortest period of joining the streaming platform.

Zuchu Managed to garner over 100K subscribers within one week of being introduced as the newest member at the WCB Record Label. Currently her channel has over 200K subscribers (within 2 months).

A thankful Zuchu expressed gratitude towards her Management (WCB) and her fans for helping her achieve the new milestone.

Nashukuru sana kwa mashabiki zangu ,wote kwa kuniwezesha binti yenu kupata hii tuzo.Mmeniandikia historia ya kua msanii wa kwanza wa kike kutoka EAST AFRICA kufika 100k subscribers ndani ya week 1.

Asanteni pia tayari tumefika 200k subscriber kwenye youtube channel yangu ndani ya miezi miwili .Naomba muendelee kunissuport na ahadi yangu kwenu ni kuendelea kufanya kazi kwa bidii sana .THIS AWARD IS OURS .#WCBFOREVER ✊✊ “ Shared Zuchu.

Zuchu was signed under the Chibu Dangote owned record Label on April 8, 2020 becoming the second female artiste under the label after Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister) who was signed back in 2016.

On April 14th, 2020 Zuchu released her EP called “I AM ZUCHU” becoming the first artiste under WCB Wasafi to be unveiled with an EP of 7 hit songs.

Before being introduced officially to the world, Zuchu was at WCB Wasafi for close to 4 years, getting groomed and trained.

Zuchu is the daughter of renown Tanzanian Taarab singer Bi Khadija Omar Kopa.