On Wednesday (Night), WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma alias Diamond Platnumz unveiled a new member of his WCB Wasafi Recording Label called Zuchu.

Zuchu will be the second female artiste under the label after Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister) who was signed back in 2016.

Taking to social media, Chibu Dangote asked his over 9.1 million followers to accord his new signee necessary support and witness her talent unfold .

Diamond Platnumz unveils new member of WCB Wasafi called Zuchu (Photos)

Karibu WCB Wasafi

"WE INTRODUCE TO YOU THE NEW QUEEN OF BONGO FLEVA|| Ni mtoto wa Malkia Mwenye Sauti ya Kasuku. Amepikwa akapikika Sasa Ni Muda wa Dunia Kufurahia kipaji Hiki Kipya kutoka Tanzania. Ladies & The Gentleman Rasmi Tunamtambulisha Kwenu Msanii Mpya @officialZuchu Katika Label Yetu Ya @wcb_wasafi . Tafadhali kwa Heshima na Taazima Tunawaomba Watanzania Mumpokee na Kusheherekea Kipaji chake. Welcome to @wcb_wasafi Family @officialzuchu .... Subscribe, ADD and Follow Zuchu on Her Official Social Media pages so that you can be the first one to get her First Release....YOUTUBE: ZUCHU, tWITTER: OfficialZuchu, FACEBOOK: OfficialZuchu, TIKTOK: OfficialZuchu, SNAPCHAT: OfficialZuchu, TRILLER: OfficialZuchu#WCB4Life @wcb_wasafi @boomplaymusic_tz.” shared Diamond Platnumz.

Zuchu's take

An excited Ms Zuchu disclosed that it was one of her dreams to be signed under WCB Wasafi, one of the biggest recording Labels in Africa.

“It's a huge Honor to finally fulfill My Dream, Na pia ni baraka na bahati kubwa sana to be signed under The Biggest Label In Africa @wcb_wasafi. Nikiwa kama mwanamke ndoto yangu kubwa ni kutumia kipaji changu kuthibitisha ule usemi "Power's not given to you. You have to take it" yaani "Nguvu Haiji Kwa Kupewa, Bali Kwa Kujitengenezea Mwenyewe" Na hii ni ili kufuta imani na dhana potofu kuwa wanawake hawawezi bila ya kuwezeshwa. Na muhimu zaidi pia safari yangu katika muziki iende kuwatia nguvu wanawake wote kupambana katika kutimiza ndoto zao” said Zuchu.

She further disclosed that she has been at WCB Wasafi for close to 4 years, getting groomed and trained before she was introduced officially as a member.

“Kwa zaidi ya miaka minne niliisubiri siku hii. Thank you @diamondplatnumz and whole of @wcb_wasafi Management for believing in my talent. Expect The Absolute Best. To All Music Lovers from All Over The World, Ninaitegemea sana support yenu. Asante Mwenyezi Mungu kwa kipaji na nafasi hii, Ninakuomba uniongoze katika njia yenye Mafanikio.#Zuchu #WCB4LIFE” shared Zuchu.

Zuchu is the daughter of renown Tanzanian Taarabu singer Bi Khadija Omar Kopa.

Other Members at WCB Wasafi

The new WCB signee is not new to the Bongo flava industry, as she has done a number of Jingles for Wasafi Media, featured in Super Woman and also done a number of cover songs for various artistes.

At WCB, Zuchu has joined other signees ; Rayvanny, Queen Darleen, Mbosso and Lava Lava.