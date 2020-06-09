Songstress Nadia Mukami has become the latest Kenyan singer to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark on her YouTube Channel.

A thankful Ms Mukami shared the good news via her Instagram, saluting her fans for always supporting what she does.

Thank You

“My Silver plaque is here✊😁 For surpassing 100k Subscribers on Youtube🇰🇪

Million Dollar Link on Bio #AfricanPopStar” shared Nadia Mukami.

Currently, Nadia is disturbing that airwaves with her brand new tune dubbed Million Dollar that has garnered over 167K views on YouTube.

Mwalimu Rachel's Silver Plaque

Just the other day, Media Personality cum Sailors Manager Mwalimu Rachel was also awarded with the Silver plaque upon hitting the 100,000 subscribers mark on her Channel.

The NRG Presenter who couldn’t hide her excitement; thanked Gengetone group Sailors for believing in her and helping her channel register the new milestone.

“Thrilled and super grateful for your support over the years on my YouTube channel Mwalimu Rachel TV. Thank you @sailors_254 for believing in me. (Full national address on the channel- link in bio!) We collaborated and did something different that shook how things are ordinarily done. Your channel is almost 74K strong 💪🏽. Can't wait for when you have one of these” said Mwalimu Rachel.

Towards the end of 2019, Gengetone group Ethic, also received the YouTube Silver Creator award for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.

In Kenya, Sauti Sol holds the number one spot, when it comes to YouTube channels with most subscribers (552K subscribers) among musicians.

On the other hand, Diamond Platnumz stands as the Kingpin in East Africa with over 3.67 million subscribers on his channel.

People with over 1 Million subscribers are always awarded with the Gold Creator Plaque.

