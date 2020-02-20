Controversial gospel singer Ringtone Apoko has said that Kenyan singer Willy Paul is more talented than Tanzanian singer and WCB boss Diamond Platnumz.

In a recent interview, the Pamela singer said that the only difference between the two is the fact that Diamond knew about marketing music before Willypozze.

He went on to say that his marketing skills also had him hiring socialites who shared his work with their audiences, and this created a fan base for him.

Ringtone also acknowledged that the Salome singer is a good businessman and it's something he has witnessed from his visits in Tanzania, but he was not as rich as him.

“Mimi kwangu between Willy Paul na Diamond, naona Willy Paul is more talented than Diamond. Diamond alijua marketing kitambo akajua kutumia masocialite nini wanampost akapata followers ni hivyo. Kwa biashara Diamond ni Namba moja lakini kwa pesa hanishindi. Nimekuwa Tanzania bwana kwa biashara anaweza lakini kwa pesa hanifikii. Tuanze hivi gari la Diamond ni V8 mimi nilianza kuendesha V8 mwaka gani?” Ringtone said to Willy M. Tuva.

Willy Paul is more talented than Diamond – Ringtone AFP

I’m not talented

Ringtone however, stated that he knows he isn’t talented, but he is famous and people listen to his songs because of God’s favor.

“Ni Msanii ambaye he is the most handsome gospel artiste in the whole continent of Africa na huyu msanii ndio the only musician mwenye he is not talented but he is famous and does good music. Kwa sababu gani? He has the grace of God he is loved by God more than everybody anything else,” said Ringtone.