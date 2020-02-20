Nakojoa kwa swimming pool every time I’m in – Diana Marua

Singer Kevin Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has disclosed that each time she goes swimming, she pees in the pool.

The mother of two made the revelation when her husband in a video asked to know if she had ever done that.

“Before you become petty, I want to be pettier. How many times ushawai kojoa kwa maji ya swimming pool?” asked Bahati.

“Kukojoa nakojoa all the time as long as I’m in I just do it…. but umenifundisha ughetto we’ve become one. So we go with the flow,” responded Marua.

The two have in the past two days, been sharing videos responding to questions from one another, where they also talked extensively about Diana’s relationship with Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura and how they fell out.

Bahati-Yvette talking

In the latest video, Ms Marua asked to know how many times her husband talks to the baby mama in a day, to which Bahati responded saying that it is anytime he wants to talk to the daughter Mueni.

“For a long period, we were not in communication because of a few things. Hatukuwa tunaelewana but tukiapproach end of 2019, I saw it important to be in communication kwa sababu what matters in this case is my daughter. Before nilikuwa na have kupigia the shosh and at times hatuelewani. Mtoto anataka kuongea na mimi hawezi ambia mamake anipigie. Naongea na yeye nikitaka kuongea na mtoto ama mtoto akitaka kuongea na mimi,” said Bahati.

He added that he did not think it was necessary for Diana to know each time he talks to his baby mama.