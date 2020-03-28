Sitolia hit maker Willy Paul took to Instagram to make fun of Bahati’s wife Diana Marua, telling her that she should focus on helping her husband sing instead of spending lots of time eating.

In a video Milele Fm Presenter Jalang’o had shared, Poze mocked Bahati' saying that it was time his wife came to his rescue since he was slowly losing his vocals.

“Bwana Diana utatuonyesha Mambo kweli si uache hata Diana aimbe. Diana saidia Bwana yako we unataka ulishwe ulishwe Bwana anapoteza vocals we uko hapo unakula tu, Saidia Bwana. “ said Poze.

A few days ago, Bwana Mkunaji came out to tell artistes who are financed by older women to respect the women especially now that they are ignoring their calls since they are quarantined with their husbands.

"Kwa wale wasanii mmezoea kuomba wamama pesa mnang'ara ng'ara na pesa ya wamama unaita mama rika ya mama yako zaidi ya mama yako eti babe ndio akulipie rent na akufanyie video. Hashiki simu? Tafadhali heshimu huyo mama anaquarantine na bwanake" said Poze in a video.

The magnetic singer also asked those women whose calls were being shunned by their sponsors to respect their move since they are also at home quarantined with their wives.

“Kwa wale wasichana wanapigia pigia bwana za watu simu unapigia sponsor simu hashiki umeachwa peke yako katika muda huu anaquarantine na bibi yake tafadhali heshimu hiyo” added the singer.

Video (Courtesy)