RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Woman arrested with endangered sandal wood worth Sh750,000

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The tree is in huge demand in East Asia.

42 year old woman arrested with endangered sandal wood worth Sh750,000
42 year old woman arrested with endangered sandal wood worth Sh750,000

A 42-year-old woman woman has been arrested by a multiagency security team on her way to Mombasa from Athi River in possession of endangered sandal wood estimated to be worth Sh750,000.

Recommended articles

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the woman identified as Beth Wambui alias Mama Liam was ferrying 250kgs of the endangered species. "The fine-grained pieces of wood recovered concealed in the trunk of her vehicle," DCI narrated.

The aromatic tree is harvested illegally after the government outlawed its harvesting in 2007. However, unscrupulous traders continue to uproot the tree predominantly found in Baringo and Samburu counties.

"The suspect will be charged with dealing in endangered wild life species contrary to section 92(2) of the wild life conservation and management act," stated DCI.

The aromatic tree is harvested illegally after the government outlawed its harvesting in 2007.
The aromatic tree is harvested illegally after the government outlawed its harvesting in 2007. Pulse Live Kenya

Sandalwood smugglers, who work with cartels and brokers, have penetrated remote villages in Kenya, whose residents are ignorant of the value of the precious wood.

Owing to the locals’ limited knowledge of the trees’ commercial value, the outsiders lure them to cut the trees and sell on the cheap, thereby continuing to perpetuate the illegal trade.

Demand for red sandalwood is mainly in the overseas market, said a trader and it comes mainly from countries like China, Japan, Myanmar and other others in East Asia.

According to Institute of Wood Science & Technology the wood gives cooling effect when applied externally for inflammations head-ache, bilious affections and skin diseases and improves treating headache, skin diseases, fever, boils, scorpion sting and to improve sight.

Demand for red sandalwood is mainly in the overseas market, said a trader and it comes mainly from countries like China, Japan, Myanmar and other others in East Asia.
Demand for red sandalwood is mainly in the overseas market, said a trader and it comes mainly from countries like China, Japan, Myanmar and other others in East Asia. Pulse Live Kenya

On the business side, it is a good raw material for music instruments and luxury furniture, according to Indian Journal of Applied Research.

It also yields Santaline dye, which finds use in colouring foodstuff and pharmaceutical preparations and additionally, the extracts obtained from the tree bark and wood are known to have several medicinal properties

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman arrested with endangered sandal wood worth Sh750,000

Woman arrested with endangered sandal wood worth Sh750,000

Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Willy Paul ends beef with Eric Omondi after rare gesture

Willy Paul ends beef with Eric Omondi after rare gesture

Here are Kenya's Top 10 fast-rising YouTubers

Here are Kenya's Top 10 fast-rising YouTubers

President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

President Uhuru condoles with family of former Kitui Governor Dr Julius Malombe

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

Trending

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Rue Baby and Akothee