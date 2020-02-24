Actress and Model Rue Baby celebrated her birthday on Saturday 22nd at Golden Ice Bistro an all-black affair that saw her friends turn up to join her celebrate her big day.

Akothee being Akothee gate crashed her birthday party and went ahead to enjoy herself. At some point, the actress called security on her mother.

Ms Rue took to Instagram tell her mother that despite gate crashing her party, she had made her day and she will forever be her best gift from God.

Rue Baby’s message to Akothee after attending her birthday party uninvited

“Though uninvited and gate crushing you still made my day best friend 😂😂 And you'll forever be the best gift I can ever ask from God I love you mum 😍😍😍@akotheekenya @goldenicebistro_ @antoniothemc” read Rue Baby’s post.

During the party, Akothee was bothered to see a certain gentleman who she said looked like her future son in law. She wanted an introduction but no one did the honors. The Akothee Safaris CEO even called MCA tricky aside to ask who the man was.

"I spotted someone on this table that looked like my future son in law 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, but he was not introduced to me ! Even When the Mc asked @rue.baby to call her friends to come , the men on this table apart from @mcatricky dint come for introduction 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ I only saw the ladies 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, Mr SIR .DONT HIDE ,COME OUT STRONG 💪💪, This things we can handle , I am cool, unless you planning to shakara and 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️, leave, " said Akothee.

Photos (Courtesy)

Rue Baby’s message to Akothee after attending her birthday party uninvited

Rue Baby and friends during her birthday party

Rue Baby’s message to Akothee after attending her birthday party uninvited

Rue Baby’s message to Akothee after attending her birthday party uninvited

Rue Baby’s message to Akothee after attending her birthday party uninvited

Rue Baby’s message to Akothee after attending her birthday party uninvited

Rue Baby’s message to Akothee after attending her birthday party uninvited