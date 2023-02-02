Iam Marwa builds 3-bedroom house for helpless neighbour [Photos]

The YouTuber used the help of his fans to construct the house as a way of uplifting the lifestyle of his neighbors.

Marwa posted the progress of the house on his Instagram page while asking his fans the color that could best suit the structure.

"Which color should we paint mama Ann's house ?? For the new fans here, me and my YouTube fans decided to build mama Ann this beautiful cute house in less than 10 days .

"Now we want to paint it and we want you to help us Decide which color," commented Marwa.

Marwa flaunted the new house in another video as he showed the transformation that his neighbors are going to have.

How it all started

It is alleged that the girl by the name of Anna approached Iam Marwa for help after lacking Sh1000 for remedial lessons and money to buy some essentials.

Anna was stranded since her who used to help her had passed away and the family had no means of providing for her needs.

Marwa shared the story with his fans who in one voice decided to contribute some money for Anna and her family.

The YouTuber took the contributions to Anna's home and that is how he got to learn about the difficult lifestyle that the family was going through.

Iam Marwa together with his fans did the unthinkable by contributing to building a decent three-bedroom house for the family.