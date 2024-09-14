Zari compares Diamond to late ex-husband Ivan, hints at their love language

In a Q&A session with her son, the socialite compared the singer to the father of her three eldest children.

She noted that while Semwanga was not romantic, he went out of his way to get her whatever she wanted that he could afford.

Zari shared that when it came to splashing money on her, Semwanga was unmatched.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lavish spending was not accompanied by romance, something that Diamond brought to the table.

While responding on the most romantic thing that someone has ever done for her, Zari noted that diamond took the prize.

"Your dad was not romantic. Your dad just splashed money on me. If I wanted a new car or if we were just driving by and moving around and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, that car,' and he'd be like you want it, and I say yes, the next day we're going to look for it. He trades in the one I'm driving, tops up whatever money it is and gets me a new car."

Diamond on the other hand came into her life, injecting romance that she was not accustomed to in her previous marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zari on how late ex-husband expressed love

At some point during the session, Zari wondered if that was Semwanga’s way of expressing his love or he simply had the money to give her what she wanted.

"He spent a lot on me, and then Baba T was like that person; he was very romantic, everyone can see. He gets involved in his woman's life. I have people buying me beautiful flowers with a lot of money in them, but, I appreciate when a person does the little things," Zari explained.

Pulse Live Uganda

Zari met Diamond after parting ways with Ivan.

ADVERTISEMENT