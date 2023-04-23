The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 most talked-about celebrity weddings of April 2023 [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of five high-profile celebrity weddings of April 2023

Akothee & Schweizer Omosh, Jacky Vike & Osoro are among the five celebrity couples who tied the knot in April 2023
Akothee & Schweizer Omosh, Jacky Vike & Osoro are among the five celebrity couples who tied the knot in April 2023

April 2023 has been a month full of love and celebration as some of the most high-profile celebrity couples have decided to tie the knot.

From creatives to radio personalities and socialites, these couples have captured the attention of the media and their fans with their lavish weddings and stunning photos.

At least five celebrities have gotten married - with Akothee's wedding being the most talked about.

So, let's take a closer look at the five celebrity couples who said tied the knot in April 2023, and celebrate their love and commitment to each other.

Akothee married her Swiss sweetheart Denis Schweizer alias Omosh at a grand wedding held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on April 10.

The event was a joyous celebration of love and life, attended by hundreds of people, including top county officials, celebrities, and close family members.

Photos from Akothee & Denis "Omosh Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023
Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond Platinumz’ ex girlfriend Zari Hassan is officially off the shelf after she tied the knot with 30-year-old Shakib Lutaaya on Sunday April 16 in a private ceremony.

The Ugandan socialite and her partner Shakib Lutaaya, tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa.

The two lovebirds have dating for over 10 months.

Zari Hassan and her boyfriend
Zari Hassan and her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya
Kamene Goro tied the knot with her partner DJ Bonez in an exclusive wedding ceremony held on April 20.

The news of their wedding was first announced by Kamene's former radio colleague and close friend, Jalang'o and later confirmed by the two love birds on their social media accounts.

Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony
Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The party was attended by only family and close friends including Jalang'o, DJ Kaytrixx and Oga Obinna.

It was after Kamene's wedding that news broke about Awinja's traditional wedding.

The former Papa Shirandula actress and creative tied the knot with her partner on Saturday April 22, in what many have described as a beautiful ceremony.

The actress-cum-content creator had earlier announced her wedding through a post on social media, without sharing any photos.

Jacky Vike and Osoro
Jacky Vike and Osoro Pulse Live Kenya

Popular singer Stephen Kasolo on Saturday April 15, tied the knot with his long-time love, Grace, in a stunning white wedding ceremony.

Stephen Kasolo weds lover Grace
Stephen Kasolo weds lover Grace Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's big day was nothing short of spectacular, with every detail carefully planned and executed to perfection

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

