ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

Lynet Okumu

Heartbreaking airport moment as Tiffah says goodbye to her dad Diamond Platnumz

Diamond bidding farewell to daughter Tiffah at the airport on April 25
It was an emotional moment at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania on Tuesday April 25

Diamond Platnumz bid farewell to his two children, Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan, as they returned to South Africa.

The two children had come to Tanzania to spend quality time with their father during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Diamond Platnumz went all out to give Zari Hassan and their children a befitting reception during their reunion.

On April 22, the WCB CEO drove to the airport in a long convoy to pick up his children from the airport.

He later shared the joyous moments on social media. It was evident that Diamond missed his children dearly and was happy to be reunited with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their visit, Diamond Platnumz shared several photos and videos of the bonding moments with his children on social media.

Diamond Platnumz and his Kids Tiffah and Nillan
READ: Diamond Platnumz showers daughter Tiffah with lavish gift [Video]

The family spent quality time together at Diamond's Madale home, where they had fun and enjoyed each other's company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children also had the opportunity to spend some time with their father's nieces

Diamond had taken his children and their nanny to the airport, accompanied by his two nieces.

He had shared photos and videos of their bonding time, but the mood changed as the children prepared to leave.

As Tiffah and Nillan were going through security check-up, Tiffah broke down in tears at the sight of her father leaving. Her nanny tried to calm her down, but the seven-year-old girl couldn't help but cry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah
READ: Diamond Platnumz and son make memories in the sun [Photos]

On the other hand, Nillan seemed okay but was at some point seen wearing a sad face. Diamond comforted his children, telling them how much he loved them.

"Love you," Diamond told his kids.

After the security check-up, Diamond joined his children at the lounge and left shortly before their flight departed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

