Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua has given Kenyans on Twitter( KOT) a laugh after her recent tweet.
Zimeshika Martha?- Kenyans react to Martha Karua's tweet
Alaaa- Atwoli responds to Karua
Ms. Karua wished Kenyans a happy Sunday; early Saturday morning.
“Have a blessed Sunday tweeps,” read Karua’s tweet.
COTU Boss, Francis Atwoli used one of his viral video messages to respond to Karua.
Karua’s tweet has since attracted 655 comments, two hours into posting it.
