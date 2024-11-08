Average Joes: A transformative platform for empowering men

Average Joes are typical average men, building and growing in a real community drawing from each other’s life experiences in an environment where healthy masculinity is normal.

Pulse Live Kenya is proud to announce its partnership with Amos Ngahu of Money Gossip for the highly anticipated Average Joes 2nd event as we mark International Men's day in the month of November.

The event is designed to foster meaningful connections, learning, and growth among young men.

The event will be held on Saturday 23rd November, 2024, at the 316 Upper hill chambers Annex 3rd Ngong Avenue from 12pm, providing a unique platform for personal development in a safe, media-free environment for the men.

The event aims to tackle a range of topics relevant to men today, including mental health and resilience, Loss, Marriage (Divorce & Separation), Co-parenting, Finances, Drug Abuse, Fatherhood, Dating and Relationships, leadership, and social responsibility.

Through carefully crafted workshops, intimate discussions, and hands-on mentorship sessions, the event seeks to equip participants with the skills and confidence they need to thrive and contribute positively to society.

Recognising the societal pressures men face, the organisers are committed to creating a supportive, media-free environment where attendees can openly share and learn from one another.

Unlike traditional events, this event will forego keynote speeches and public presentations in favour of interactive workshops and small group discussions, prioritising authenticity and vulnerability.

The event is open to average Joes and is expected to draw participants from diverse backgrounds.

This initiative aligns with Pulse Live Kenya’s mission to foster community engagement and encourage dialogue on essential social issues.

By working together with organisations, leaders, and sponsors who share a passion for positive change, this event seeks to inspire a generation that values collaboration, empathy, and responsibility.

Attendees can register here, it will only cost you Sh500.

Partnership Opportunities Available

Organisations interested in supporting the Average Joes event can participate as partners and play an active role in building a stronger, more resilient community.

Sponsorship packages include a variety of branding and exhibition opportunities and chances to engage with attendees who are eager to make an impact.