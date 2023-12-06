Mathew Nyamlori, who spent 22 years in primary school diagnosed with cancer

Nyamlori spent 22 years in primary school, sitting for KCPE nine times, and graduated from Kenyatta University in 2021.

He landed a job with the Communications Authority in 2022 and in the same year, he started struggling with his health.

Nyamlori's struggle with his health began in May 2022, when he started experiencing health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathew Nyamlori Pulse Live Kenya

Initially diagnosed with H pylori, a bacteria causing stomach infections, his condition worsened, leading to persistent pain while swallowing solid food.

Despite undergoing several H pyloric kits, there was no improvement, and his struggle continued.

By August 2022, the pain intensified, prompting Nyamlori to undergo an endoscopy in February this year.

The biopsy results, revealed in March 2023, uncovered the harsh reality—gastric cancer had advanced to stage 3. This marked the beginning of a challenging period for Nyamlori.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financially drained from numerous tests before the diagnosis, Nyamlori reached out to friends for support.

Unfortunately, he faced the harsh reality of the stigma associated with cancer patients.

Undeterred, he continued his search for help, stumbling upon a fraudulent herbalist who exacerbated his condition.

“During my desperate moments, remember my phone went mute I was alone in the house with great pain. I heard someone on one of the vernacular radio that he can help with herbs. A friend paid for me the deposit. What he gave me worsened the situation.

Nyamlori's health declined drastically, affecting his ability to swallow, but the support from his village community enabled him to undergo vital medical examinations, including a PET Scan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathew Nyamlori Pulse Live Kenya

Auka Junior, a friend on TikTok, and Kanga High School alumni stepped up, contributing to his first two cycles of chemotherapy at Coptic Hospital.

Remarkably, three days after the first cycle of chemotherapy, Nyamlori experienced a significant improvement in his swallowing ability, giving him renewed strength to face the challenges ahead.

“Now I am going for the third. Three days after the first cycle of chemotherapy, I regained my swallowing nature. Now I can eat and carry out my duties as usual,”

With six more cycles of chemotherapy left, Nyamlori said he is optimistic and called on Kenyans to offer financial assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyamlori appeals to friends, well-wishers, family, comrades, classmates, and even the government for support during this challenging time.

He is also seeking a job to help him make a living and meet his expenses.