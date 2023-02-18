Why you should take 8 glasses of water a day

How much is enough water? A human being needs to drink enough water daily and here are reasons why you should take eight glasses of water on a daily basis.

Water prevents constipation

Research shows that drinking enough water helps to prevent constipation not only in human beings but also in other animals.

What is constipation? Constipation can be defined as the condition whereby one experiences infrequent bowel movements.

It is always advisable to drink carbonated water when you are constipated.

Weight loss

Drinking eight glasses of water a day helps in weight loss. Water helps in burning calories hence reducing the chances of one being obese.

Experts say consuming enough water reduces one's appetite and hence there won't be cases of overfeeding in the process.

Enough water maintains your skin

Experts say taking eight glasses of water a day helps in brightening one's skin and even brightens it up. enough water promotes collagen production in the body.

You should note that water can't reduce the effects of aging.

Enough water reduces headaches

Consuming enough water on a daily basis lowers the chances of headache episodes in human beings.

Research shows that people prone to frequent headache episodes should consume a lot of water to help reduce such occurrences.

Saliva production

A human's body relies on enough water uptake to produce saliva in the mouth. Reducing the quantity of water consumption leads to a drop in saliva production.

If your mouth tends to be dry on several occasions, that means that you should improve the amount of water that you drink daily.