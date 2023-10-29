10 house adjustments not to make to avoid friction with Kenyan landlords

While personalizing your living space is important, some adjustments may not sit well with the landlord and could lead to potential friction.

Here are ten adjustments you should avoid making to your house to ensure a positive rapport with your landlord.

Painting without permission

ADVERTISEMENT

Altering the paint colours without seeking prior approval from the landlord can lead to disputes over the property's aesthetic appeal.

Installing permanent fixtures

Adding permanent fixtures like built-in shelving units or intricate lighting without consultation can cause disagreements over property modifications.

Removing or adding walls

Making structural changes, such as removing or adding walls, can significantly impact the property's layout and may not align with the landlord's vision for the space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renovating the kitchen or bathroom

Extensive renovations in the kitchen or bathroom, such as replacing fixtures or tiling, should be discussed with the landlord to avoid disagreements over property modifications.

Business Insider USA

Modifying flooring

Installing new flooring or removing existing flooring without the landlord's permission can lead to disagreements over property maintenance and standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altering the exterior

Making changes to the property's exterior, such as painting or adding structures like sheds or fences, should be approached cautiously to avoid disputes over the property's appearance.

Adjusting plumbing or electrical systems

Attempting to modify the plumbing or electrical systems without proper authorization can pose safety risks and may lead to conflicts over property maintenance.

Installing satellite dishes or antennas

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding satellite dishes or antennas without consulting the landlord can lead to disputes over property aesthetics and potential damage to the building's structure.

Subletting or Airbnb hosting

Subletting the property or hosting Airbnb guests without the landlord's consent can violate lease agreements and lead to legal disputes and financial consequences.

Pet ownership without approval