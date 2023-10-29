The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 house adjustments not to make to avoid friction with Kenyan landlords

Amos Robi

Some tenants go to the extent of demolishing walls in the house to suit their needs

A man repairing a sink
A man repairing a sink

Maintaining a harmonious relationship with your landlord is crucial for a stress-free and comfortable living experience.

While personalizing your living space is important, some adjustments may not sit well with the landlord and could lead to potential friction.

Here are ten adjustments you should avoid making to your house to ensure a positive rapport with your landlord.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altering the paint colours without seeking prior approval from the landlord can lead to disputes over the property's aesthetic appeal.

Adding permanent fixtures like built-in shelving units or intricate lighting without consultation can cause disagreements over property modifications.

Making structural changes, such as removing or adding walls, can significantly impact the property's layout and may not align with the landlord's vision for the space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extensive renovations in the kitchen or bathroom, such as replacing fixtures or tiling, should be discussed with the landlord to avoid disagreements over property modifications.

The first floor of the house during renovation.The
The first floor of the house during renovation.The Business Insider USA

Installing new flooring or removing existing flooring without the landlord's permission can lead to disagreements over property maintenance and standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making changes to the property's exterior, such as painting or adding structures like sheds or fences, should be approached cautiously to avoid disputes over the property's appearance.

Attempting to modify the plumbing or electrical systems without proper authorization can pose safety risks and may lead to conflicts over property maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding satellite dishes or antennas without consulting the landlord can lead to disputes over property aesthetics and potential damage to the building's structure.

Subletting the property or hosting Airbnb guests without the landlord's consent can violate lease agreements and lead to legal disputes and financial consequences.

Introducing pets into the living space without prior approval from the landlord can breach lease agreements and result in disagreements over property maintenance and cleanliness.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 house adjustments not to make to avoid friction with Kenyan landlords

10 house adjustments not to make to avoid friction with Kenyan landlords

Ladies - 10 clues the house is not his & might be an Airbnb or a friend's house

Ladies - 10 clues the house is not his & might be an Airbnb or a friend's house

Lupita Nyong’o introduces new companion & changes to deal with breakup

Lupita Nyong’o introduces new companion & changes to deal with breakup

Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]

Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]

Maryanne Mudavadi & Nyaga Karanja finally seal their union in a luxurious white wedding [Photos]

Maryanne Mudavadi & Nyaga Karanja finally seal their union in a luxurious white wedding [Photos]

Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

Phantom Pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

Phantom Pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

The prohibition of pork in Islam is a fundamental aspect of religious identity and practice [LA Times]

5 reasons Muslims don't eat pork

Places you should never take a woman to on a first date [istockphoto]

5 places you should never take a woman on a first date

Get her to say yes

If you want her to say yes to your proposal, stop doing these 4 things