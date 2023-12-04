The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

Amos Robi

Securing trustworthy and reliable nannies is a challenging task, but once you find those who become like family, losing them is something no one would desire.

A nanny playing with children
A reliable and caring house manager or nanny is an invaluable asset for any family, providing essential support in raising children and maintaining a harmonious household.

Here are ten signs that indicate you have a fantastic nanny whom you wouldn't want to lose:

A good nanny genuinely loves and cares for your children. They go beyond their job description to form a bond with the kids, creating a nurturing and loving environment.

A dependable nanny is always on time and rarely takes unplanned leaves. Their reliability is crucial for parents who rely on a consistent schedule for work or personal commitments.

Effective communication is key. An excellent nanny keeps you informed about your child's day, including meals, activities, and any notable incidents. They're also receptive to your feedback and concerns.

House Help on duty. Solidarity Center / KATE HOLT
A responsible nanny prioritizes the safety and well-being of your children. They understand basic first aid and are vigilant about childproofing the environment to prevent accidents.

An outstanding nanny doesn't just wait for instructions; they take initiative. Whether it's planning engaging activities, suggesting improvements, or noticing and addressing potential issues, proactiveness is a valuable trait.

Life with children can be unpredictable, and a good nanny understands and adapts to changes.

They are flexible with their schedule, accommodating occasional variations due to family emergencies or unexpected events.

A great nanny respects your family's values and parenting style. They understand the importance of consistency and work in alignment with the principles you've established for your children.

A nanny paying with a child
Instead of just doing things for the children, an excellent nanny encourages independence.

They support age-appropriate autonomy, fostering a sense of responsibility in your kids.

Dealing with children requires a high level of emotional intelligence.

A good nanny understands the emotional needs of your children, offering comfort and guidance during challenging moments.

If your nanny has shown a commitment to staying with your family for the long term, it's a positive sign. Stability is crucial for your child's emotional well-being, and a consistent caregiver contributes significantly to their development.

