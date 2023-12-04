10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

Here are ten signs that indicate you have a fantastic nanny whom you wouldn't want to lose:

Genuine love and care

A good nanny genuinely loves and cares for your children. They go beyond their job description to form a bond with the kids, creating a nurturing and loving environment.

Reliability and punctuality

A dependable nanny is always on time and rarely takes unplanned leaves. Their reliability is crucial for parents who rely on a consistent schedule for work or personal commitments.

Open and clear communication

Effective communication is key. An excellent nanny keeps you informed about your child's day, including meals, activities, and any notable incidents. They're also receptive to your feedback and concerns.

Safety first

A responsible nanny prioritizes the safety and well-being of your children. They understand basic first aid and are vigilant about childproofing the environment to prevent accidents.

Initiative and proactiveness

An outstanding nanny doesn't just wait for instructions; they take initiative. Whether it's planning engaging activities, suggesting improvements, or noticing and addressing potential issues, proactiveness is a valuable trait.

Flexibility

Life with children can be unpredictable, and a good nanny understands and adapts to changes.

They are flexible with their schedule, accommodating occasional variations due to family emergencies or unexpected events.

Respect for family values

A great nanny respects your family's values and parenting style. They understand the importance of consistency and work in alignment with the principles you've established for your children.

A nanny paying with a child

Encourages independence

Instead of just doing things for the children, an excellent nanny encourages independence.

They support age-appropriate autonomy, fostering a sense of responsibility in your kids.

Emotional intelligence

Dealing with children requires a high level of emotional intelligence.

A good nanny understands the emotional needs of your children, offering comfort and guidance during challenging moments.

Long-term commitment