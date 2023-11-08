The sports category has moved to a new website.

11 smart ways to make your man give you money

Lynet Okumu

11 smart ways to convince your man to open his wallet for you

Sad woman
Sad woman

When it comes to convincing your man to open his wallet and get you something you desire, there are a variety of strategies that can work.

From leveraging the power of persuasion to making the experience enjoyable for both of you, these tips can help you to get out money from his pocket.

Here are 11 subtle ways to make your man give you money

One effective strategy to get your man to give you money is to start by giving something small that can leverage reciprocation.

A black couple
A black couple A black couple Pulse Live Kenya

The reciprocation principle suggests that when you spend a little effort or money on your partner, they'll be more likely to return the favor.

You can treat him to something he likes, like a meal at his favorite restaurant, and he'll feel the need to respond to maintain his sense of dominance.

Sometimes, a little emotional appeal can go a long way. Using your puppy dog eyes and a quivering lower lip, you can melt your man's heart and make him more willing to fulfill your desires.

Playfully acting like a two-year-old with a touch of whining can be surprisingly effective. It's the squeaky wheel that gets the grease.

A really sad woman
A really sad woman ece-auto-gen

Flirting is a great way to get men to open their wallets. Men appreciate it when a woman shows interest and makes the first move.

Gentle flirting, like smiling and small talk, can make them more willing to buy you something, even low-dollar items.

Men like to get credit for playing detective. Leave hints about what you want by forgetting to close browser tabs featuring photos or videos of the item you want to buy.

If Men love to discover things, this technique can be remarkably effective.

Couple on a date (Spilled News)
Couple on a date (Spilled News) Pulse Live Kenya
Sometimes, the simplest approach is the most effective. Some men often dislike saying no because it implies they can't please you.

By asking directly, you tap into their innate desire to provide. Be straightforward about what you want, but be careful not to overuse this technique, as it might make you appear needy.

Also, make sure you ask politely so you dont come out as demanding or controlling.

The way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and a well-prepared homemade meal can work wonders.

After a satisfying meal, he might be more willing to give you some cash even without you asking.

While he's eating, subtly mention what you desire, using your puppy dog eyes to reinforce your request.

Couple eating together
Couple eating together ece-auto-gen
Highlight the positives that the purchase will have for him. Explain how the item you want to buy will benefit both of you or make his life more enjoyable.

If it's a sweater that enhances your figure, remind him how it makes you look even more attractive. If you're asking for a vacation, emphasize how much fun he would have during the trip

When he sees the value in it for him, he'll be more inclined to give you the money.

Men usually dislike shopping, and you can use this to your advantage. While in a store, take your time browsing and trying things on.

Keep returning to the items you want, and he'll be more inclined to expedite the shopping experience by buying what you desire.

Couple shopping [Envato Elements]
Couple shopping [Envato Elements] Pulse Nigeria

Be reasonable with your requests. Repeatedly asking for high-priced items can be counterproductive and frustrate both you and your man.

Set realistic expectations to maintain a healthy and respectful relationship.

Start by pointing out something expensive but not something you truly want. Then, mention the item you desire, which is relatively cheaper compared to the first one.

The relative value technique can be powerful in influencing his decision.

No matter which technique you use, always maintain a positive attitude and be patient. Don't pressure your partner or throw a fit if your wishes aren't fulfilled immediately.

Happy couple sharing news and smiling at table
Happy couple sharing news and smiling at table Pulse Live Kenya

By staying calm and understanding, you increase the chances of your desires being met, often as a pleasant surprise.

It could be your Christmas, birthday or a Valentine's gift.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

