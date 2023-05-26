Africa Day 2023 Nairobi celebrations illuminate Africa's remarkable journey [Photos]

With over 700 participants at the African Union-InterAfrica Bureau for Animal Resources, the event celebrated Africa's resilience in overcoming colonial vestiges, wars, famine, diseases, and pandemics.

Under the theme 'AfCFTA 2023: Accelerating Intra-African Trade for Rapid Continental Transformation', the celebration emphasized Africa's commitment to harness the transformative power of trade and cooperation.

The AfCFTA serves as a cornerstone for sustainable development, fostering economic growth, continental innovation, and opportunities for all Africans.

Mr. Alfred Ombudo K'Ombudu, the Chief Guest, highlighted the importance of intra-African trade in unlocking Africa's potential.

Increased trade among African nations allows for leveraging abundant resources, diverse talents, and economic resilience.

Africa's path to rapid continental transformation

The AfCFTA facilitates knowledge-sharing, technology transfer, and capacity-building, propelling Africa towards rapid transformation.

Nairobi, a major multilateral capital, played a significant role in the celebrations as a hub for cooperation and partnership among African nations and the global community.

Acknowledging the diplomatic community, particularly the Africa Diplomatic Corps, the event elevated Africa's diverse cultures and achievements.

Africa Day showcased the cultural, economic, and political diversity of the continent, fostering collaboration and collective efforts towards shared goals.

Unity among African countries is crucial for addressing challenges, promoting sustainable development, and advancing Africa's global interests.

While celebrating AfCFTA's successes, attention was given to infrastructure development, trade facilitation, harmonization of regulations, and empowerment of women and vulnerable groups.

The resolve to overcome these challenges and build an inclusive system benefiting all Africans was reinforced.

The occasion featured a variety of cuisine, music, and cultural presentations, offering participants the opportunity to reflect on Africa's progress and recommit to a united and prosperous continent.

The event organizers, including the Africa Group Technical Committee, African missions in Nairobi, the African Union-InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources, corporate sponsors, exhibitors, and distinguished guests, were recognized for their unwavering support to the African continent.

As the Africa Day celebrations concluded, a sense of hope and inspiration prevailed, fueling Africa's determination to achieve rapid continental transformation through the AfCFTA, propelling the continent towards shared prosperity and success.

