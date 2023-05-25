The sports category has moved to a new website.

Definitively African: Do you know what Africa has given to the world? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

As we celebrate Africa Day, here are items enjoyed globally that are definitively African.

Globe in green leaves with map of Africa in view [Photo: Nothing Ahead]
The origin of this common breakfast beverage is traced back to Ethiopia, where it grows in the wild

Tea
Orange juice from oranges
Coffee
Millet for porridge
Coffee Next question
Historians have dated the origins of coffee to the 10th Century. They believe nomadic communities ate coffee berries which grew in the wild.

Africans invented a calculator for basic arithmetic, long before known Western mathematicians. What is the name of this first-ever mathematics tool?

The Abacus
The Ishango Bone
The Lebombo Bone
Ajua
The Ishango Bone Next question
Found on the border of Uganda and Zaire (present-day Congo), the Ishango Bone is the world's oldest known mathematical object. The baboon fibula had notches carved into it that represented a process of doubling and more operations with prime numbers.

This genre of music has been described as "...essentially African in background and derivation..."

Classical music
Hip Hop/Rap
Reggae
Jazz
Jazz Next question
Polyrhythms – two or more different rhythms happening at the same time - carried in Jazz music are said to have been spread by African music.

The nuts from this indigenous African tree are used to create a butter that is used globally for skin care

Vitellaria
Baobab
Marula
Acacia
Vitellaria Next question
Commonly known as the "Shea tree", vitellaria produces the nuts from which shea butter is made. The tree is indigenous to 19 countries across West Africa and part of East Africa.

4 West African nations claim the popular rice dish "jollof" as their own, which of these is not one of them?

Nigeria
Ghana
Senegal
Liberia
Liberia Next question
Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon have been in a hotly contested battle to establish who created the popular 'jollof' rice dish.

The 1st successful heart transplant was performed in South Africa in 1967. In 2015 the Rainbow nation also pioneered a successful transplant of this male organ

Prostrate
Penis
Testicle
Scrotum
Penis Next question
A nine-hour surgery performed on a 21-year-old South African patient in 2015 made history as the world's first successful penis transplant. The patient went on to impregnate his partner in June of the same year.

This African nation has more pyramids than Egypt, at least 223 in total

Libya
Chad
Tunisia
Sudan
Sudan Next question

The Democratic Republic of Congo is home to almost half of the world's reserves of this crucial mineral used to make rechargeable phone batteries

Monazite
Cobaltoan spinel
Tungsten
Platinum
Cobaltoan spinel Next question

East Africans who lived along the shores of Lake Victoria developed the technology for producing this metal long before Europeans

Iron
Aluminum
Copper
Carbon steel
Carbon steel Next question
Anthropologists have observed that carbon steel was in production along the western shores of Lake Victoria using preheated forced draft furnaces millennia before it was carried out in 19th Century Europe.

Historians believe 'Africa' was coined by Greeks & Romans. 'Alkebulan' is said to be what natives called the continent prior to the renaming. The name means...

Cradle of mankind
The motherland
Mother of mankind
Black motherland
Mother of mankind Next question
In Kemetic History of Afrika, Dr Cheikh Anah Diop writes: “The ancient name of Africa was Alkebulan. Alkebu-lan 'mother of mankind' or 'garden of Eden'." Alkebulan is the oldest and the only word of indigenous origin.
Your score: Yikes!
You need to improve your knowledge of Africa and all the great things the continent has given the world.
Your score: Not too bad...
At least you've learned a few new things about the motherland, the great African continent.
Your score: Happy Africa Day!!!
You have a good understanding of Africa and it's heritage, teach a class maybe?
Your score:
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
