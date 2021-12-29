RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

How to celebrate the New Year at home

Three simple ways to have a fun New Year's celebration at home.

NAIROBI, KENYA - JANUARY 01: Kenya welcomes the new year with fireworks in Nairobi, Kenya on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Bryan Jaybee /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Kenyans have been urged to exercise caution even as they celebrate the New Year festivities in the wake of increased COVID-19 infections.

Given the circumstances many people find themselves opting to bid their good byes to 2021 and welcome the new year 2022 with a home-based celebration. Here are three activities you can do at home to mark the new year.

Movie night

A movie night with the family is a classic way to celebrate any occasion. However, if you want to make this movie night really special, you can do something different this time. Watch purely Kenyan films released this year. For example, Medicine man - a vernacular film in the Kiembu language premiered this year.

Game night

Instead of the usual monopoly, invest in locally made board games such as 50-50. The 50-50 Board Game whose theme is "50 years of Kenya's history in 50 seconds" is a fast paced, educative and entertaining board game that celebrates 50 years of Kenya's history.

Or you can go for some fun video games as well. If you don't have your loved ones with you, play together online. Bring your friends together for an exciting night of games and chit-chat.

Cook with family and friends

Enjoy a delightful day with your loved ones, cooking special New Year's dishes. Start the day with a special New Year's breakfast, then go on to appetisers, main courses, drinks, and desserts.

This will allow you to spend more time with your loved ones while also creating a memorable day. You can also have BBQ and bonfire on the terrace with some good music for a perfect day.

