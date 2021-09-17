5 habits Kenyans need to Normalize before 2021 is over [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

It’s been a bumpy and wild one so far with new trends that we love and hate.

If you haven’t heard of the term “Normalize”, it simply means accepting behaviour that was once considered to be 'weird' or 'unusual' as the new standard.

Seriously though before we close the year, here are some things we need to normalize as Kenyans:-

Recognizing Relationship Green Flags

A lot has been said about red flags. At this point we all have psychology degrees specializing in identifying narcissism. We can perfectly tell the difference between red and orange.

Therefore, the time has come to introduce a new colour, green. Green flags are the go-ahead signals to continue pursuing a romantic relationship.

These can include but are not limited to great communication even in times of trouble, ability to come to a compromise and being able to be your real authentic self around them. It’s not every day you should be looking out for red flags, recognize the green ones as well.

Hobbies NOT being Monetized

Over the years we have been taught and even read books on transforming your passion to profit.

While there is absolutely nothing wrong with that, it is entirely okay to just enjoy your hobby without necessarily turning it into a money-making venture.

Running a successful business requires studying the market, investing in business resources and a whole lot of time and commitment, mere passion won’t cut it.

Hobbies are a great way to escape everyday life and turning them into another work related responsibility may take out all the fun in it.

Male Grooming

I thought this was a conversation we were done having! Turns out a few gentlemen require a reminder.

Getting a pedicure and having your nails clipped does not make you less masculine. In fact not doing it makes you look unserious and unkempt.

Can we also normalize facial skin care routines for men? It’s time to ditch the good old water and “Arimis” and actually invest in proper skin care products. Your skin will thank you and the ladies will act accord.

One more thing, deodorant please.

Calling out Rude Customers

You’ve heard of the phrase “the customer is always right” but have you ever met the customer from hell?

It’s almost 2022, the customer is not always right.

While it is very crucial to deliver excellent customer service, we need to recognize that some customers will never be satisfied with any experience provided and it’s okay to let them get that service elsewhere.

If it were up to me, people who work in customer service would be allowed to fight one customer per day. Okay that’s a bit extreme but you get the drift.

Clubbing in Sneakers for Ladies

It’s Friday night and ladies just want to have fun. After a week of adulting and paying bills, it’s time to let loose but why does it have to be in heels?

Of course it’s not written in stone but it’s an unspoken rule that ladies must show up in sky high heels.

It only makes sense if you want to sip on some wine and sway a little. Tequila girls just want to rock their LBDs with a pair of Jordans without attracting bizarre looks. Other than comfort, you don’t risk a fractured skull from a night out.

Normalize whatever you need to normalize in your life. What did I miss on this list?

