5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

The stones are not there for decoration, they play an important role in ensuring the train runs smoothly and safely.

The essence of stones in rail also plays an important role in the longevity of the railway infrastructure. In this article, we delve into the significance of ballast and explore its essential functions in rail tracks.

1. Distributing load and enhancing stability

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary functions of ballast is to evenly distribute the load exerted by the railway track and the trains that traverse them. The stones act as a load-bearing medium, absorbing the immense forces generated by the moving trains and distributing them across a larger surface area.

By doing so, ballast prevents excessive stress on the underlying layers and provides stability to the track structure.

Through weight distribution, the ballast prevents damage to the tracks and to the train as well.

2. Providing drainage

Ballast also serves as an excellent drainage system for rail tracks. It allows water to flow freely through the spaces between the stones, preventing the accumulation of moisture that could damage the track infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efficient drainage is vital to maintain the track's integrity, as water can lead to erosion, softening of the underlying layers, and ultimately, track failure.

The ballast's porosity enables water to drain quickly, reducing the risk of structural damage and enhancing the longevity of the railway system.

Railway ballast Pulse Live Kenya

3. Absorbing vibrations and noise reduction

Trains generate significant vibrations and noise as they traverse the tracks. The ballast layer acts as a cushioning material, absorbing vibrations and dampening noise levels. The stones' irregular shape and interlocking characteristics help dissipate energy, reducing the impact on the track and adjacent structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

This function is crucial in urban areas where rail lines often run close to residential or commercial zones, minimizing the impact of noise pollution on local communities.

4. Facilitating track maintenance

The ballast layer's flexibility and accessibility make it easier to maintain and adjust the railway track. If any part of the track requires repair or replacement, the ballast can be easily removed, allowing workers to access the underlying layers.

It provides a convenient platform to perform maintenance activities, such as replacing sleepers, rails, or addressing issues related to track alignment. The ability to make adjustments to the track easily contributes to its long-term reliability and operational efficiency.

They also help keep the track in place by providing a safe foundation for the rails.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway ballast Pulse Live Kenya

5. Controlling track lateral movement

Ballast plays a crucial role in controlling track lateral movement, preventing shifts and maintaining proper alignment. The stones lock together and provide resistance against horizontal forces, ensuring that the track remains in position.