The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

Amos Robi

The ballast, often overlooked, plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and stability of the trains

Railway ballast
Railway ballast

If you have travelled with rail transport anywhere in the world, you must have noted the presence of stones or ballast in the railway line.

The stones are not there for decoration, they play an important role in ensuring the train runs smoothly and safely.

The essence of stones in rail also plays an important role in the longevity of the railway infrastructure. In this article, we delve into the significance of ballast and explore its essential functions in rail tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary functions of ballast is to evenly distribute the load exerted by the railway track and the trains that traverse them. The stones act as a load-bearing medium, absorbing the immense forces generated by the moving trains and distributing them across a larger surface area.

By doing so, ballast prevents excessive stress on the underlying layers and provides stability to the track structure.

Through weight distribution, the ballast prevents damage to the tracks and to the train as well.

Ballast also serves as an excellent drainage system for rail tracks. It allows water to flow freely through the spaces between the stones, preventing the accumulation of moisture that could damage the track infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efficient drainage is vital to maintain the track's integrity, as water can lead to erosion, softening of the underlying layers, and ultimately, track failure.

The ballast's porosity enables water to drain quickly, reducing the risk of structural damage and enhancing the longevity of the railway system.

Railway ballast
Railway ballast Railway ballast Pulse Live Kenya

Trains generate significant vibrations and noise as they traverse the tracks. The ballast layer acts as a cushioning material, absorbing vibrations and dampening noise levels. The stones' irregular shape and interlocking characteristics help dissipate energy, reducing the impact on the track and adjacent structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

This function is crucial in urban areas where rail lines often run close to residential or commercial zones, minimizing the impact of noise pollution on local communities.

The ballast layer's flexibility and accessibility make it easier to maintain and adjust the railway track. If any part of the track requires repair or replacement, the ballast can be easily removed, allowing workers to access the underlying layers.

It provides a convenient platform to perform maintenance activities, such as replacing sleepers, rails, or addressing issues related to track alignment. The ability to make adjustments to the track easily contributes to its long-term reliability and operational efficiency.

They also help keep the track in place by providing a safe foundation for the rails.

ADVERTISEMENT
Railway ballast
Railway ballast Railway ballast Pulse Live Kenya

Ballast plays a crucial role in controlling track lateral movement, preventing shifts and maintaining proper alignment. The stones lock together and provide resistance against horizontal forces, ensuring that the track remains in position.

This characteristic is particularly significant in curves or areas prone to lateral stresses, where the ballast helps maintain the required track geometry, preventing derailments and ensuring the safe passage of trains.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

10 most expensive cars roaring on Kenyan roads

10 most expensive cars roaring on Kenyan roads

Dr Reign points out 3 pregnancy habits that cause excess mucus in newborns

Dr Reign points out 3 pregnancy habits that cause excess mucus in newborns

6 amusing and peculiar habits of Kenyan men

6 amusing and peculiar habits of Kenyan men

Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding

Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding

Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

What Kenyans are saying about Ruto's new-found liking for Kaunda suits [Photos]

What Kenyans are saying about Ruto's new-found liking for Kaunda suits [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

Bukusu marriage ceremony demonstration [Photo: Steve Kay's 'Mbe Omukhasi' song]

4 Bukusu cultures you need to know before marrying into the community

Boyz II Men put up a stunner of a show in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10

Boyz II Men concert - Radio Africa takes action after legal threats

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci

Web traffic for Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon crashed Guinness Records' site for 2 days