5 simple ways to get rid of scorch marks on your iron box

Amos Robi

Scorch marks make ironing tiresome and reduce the durability of the iron box

A scorched ironbox
Scorch marks on your iron box can be frustrating and can make ironing a challenging task.

These unsightly stains are typically caused by overheating or using the wrong settings on your iron.

However, with the right techniques and a little effort, you can restore your iron box to its pristine condition and ensure smooth and stain-free ironing sessions.

In this article, we will explore effective methods to get rid of scorch marks on your iron box.

A photo of a man ironing clothes
A photo of a man ironing clothes

White vinegar is a versatile household ingredient that can work wonders on scorch marks. Fill a bowl with equal parts of white vinegar and water.

Dip a clean cloth into the solution and gently rub the affected areas on the iron plate. The mild acidity of the vinegar helps break down the scorch marks, making them easier to remove.

Rinse the iron plate with water and wipe it dry with a clean cloth.

Baking soda is another powerful cleaning agent that can help eliminate scorch marks. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with a small amount of water.

Apply the paste to the affected areas on the iron plate and let it sit for about 15 minutes. Then, gently scrub the stains using a soft cloth or sponge.

Rinse the iron plate thoroughly with water and dry it completely before use.

Salt is a natural abrasive that can aid in removing scorch marks from your iron box. Sprinkle a generous amount of salt onto a clean, dry cloth.

Heat your iron to a low setting and gently rub the iron plate with the salted cloth. The salt acts as a scrubbing agent, helping to lift the stains.

Once done, wipe the iron plate with a damp cloth to remove any residue.

Allow the iron box to heat up properly before gently using a wet steel wool to rub off the scorch marks. The steel wool may get hot so hold it with a piece of cloth.

Steel wool
Steel wool Steel wool Pulse Live Kenya

After cleaning the iron plate with the steel wool get rid of any residue using a dump piece of cloth and wipe it clean and dry.

Using a medicinal tablet

Rub a low-reactive tablet such as panadol on the affected areas of the hot iron plate until all the iron marks have disappeared.

Do not use high reactive tablets as they maybe harmful when exposed to air.

Preventing scorch marks is always better than having to deal with their removal. Here are a few preventive measures to keep your iron box in pristine condition:

  • Adjust the iron's temperature according to the fabric you are ironing to avoid overheating.
  • Clean the iron plate regularly to remove any built-up residue or fabric fibers.
  • Use a pressing cloth or a clean cotton cloth between the iron and delicate fabrics to prevent scorching.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

