Safety - 8 do's & don'ts while using the kitchen

Whether you're an experienced chef or a novice cook, it's essential to be aware of the do's and don'ts in the kitchen to ensure your safety and create delicious meals.

The following are practices that you should embrace while using the kitchen.

Wash your hands

Maintaining proper hand hygiene is a crucial and often overlooked practice, but its significance cannot be overstated.

By simply washing your hands before and after cooking, you can significantly minimize the risk of contamination.

Pulse Live Kenya

When you prioritize keeping your hands clean, you effectively reduce the likelihood of spreading harmful bacteria, such as salmonella, and other food-borne diseases.

This preventive measure plays a vital role in safeguarding your health and that of those you cook for.

Put on footwear

The kitchen is a dynamic environment with a mix of hot surfaces, sharp objects, and potential messes, making it essential to prioritize safety.

Protecting your feet by wearing suitable footwear is a wise and practical idea in this bustling space.

When you consider the various hazards that can exist in a kitchen, it becomes evident that foot protection plays a crucial role.

Accidentally stepping on a sharp object or coming into contact with hot liquids or foods can lead to painful injuries and accidents that can disrupt your cooking experience or, even worse, cause serious harm.

Use a separate cutting board for meat & vegetables

While the mixture of vegetables and meat is delicious and complementary after cooking, it's important to note that they should be kept separate before cooking.

Using the same cutting board for chopping both vegetables and meat can increase the risk of salmonella contamination.

Therefore, it is always a healthy and hygienic practice to use different cutting boards for different food items.

By dedicating separate cutting boards for meat and vegetables, we minimize the chances of cross-contamination.

Raw meat, particularly poultry and seafood, may contain harmful bacteria like salmonella. When you chop vegetables on the same surface without proper cleaning in between, these bacteria can transfer to the vegetables, potentially causing foodborne illnesses.

Learn how to use knives

It may come as a surprise, but an unsharpened knife can pose a greater risk of slipping and causing injury compared to a sharp knife.

Keeping our knives properly sharpened is not only beneficial for their performance but also essential for safety. Fortunately, there are simple steps we can take to ensure sharp and safe blades.

Regularly sharpening our knives is a fundamental way to maintain their safety. A dull knife requires more force to cut through ingredients, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

By using a knife sharpener or honing steel, we can easily restore the keen edge of the blade. A sharp knife allows for precise and controlled cutting, reducing the chances of slips and unexpected injuries.

Don’t use metal utensils on non-stick

Using metal utensils on non-stick pans can indeed lead to flaking or chipping of the non-stick coating.

This can potentially result in the mixing of toxic compounds into the food being prepared. To ensure both the longevity of the non-stick coating and the safety of our meals, it is advisable to opt for alternative utensils such as plastic spoons.

Don't mix water and hot oil

It is crucial to exercise caution and avoid mixing water with scalding hot oil in the kitchen. The reason for this is that oil has the potential to reach boiling temperatures more rapidly than water.

When the oil surpasses the boiling point of water, a distinct reaction occurs: the water turns into steam while the oil remains at the top.

This difference in behavior can result in the expansion of the water and cause dangerous splashing, potentially leading to accidents and burns.

Don't wear floppy sleeves

Wearing appropriate clothing in the kitchen is crucial for maintaining safety and preventing accidents.

Long, baggy sleeves can pose a significant risk, especially when working with open flames or hot liquids.

They have the potential to catch fire or come into contact with scalding substances, leading to serious injuries. To avoid such hazards, it is advisable to opt for tops with fitted sleeves or no sleeves at all.

Don't cook in a hasty manner

In today's fast-paced world, multitasking has become a buzzword, and many people believe it's the key to accomplishing more in less time.

While humans may possess the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, the truth is that multitasking can often hinder productivity, especially in certain activities like cooking.

When it comes to cooking, nurturing whole concentration on the task at hand is essential. It allows you to focus on the flavors, textures, and techniques required to create a delicious meal.

