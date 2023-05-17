Making apple cider vinegar is simple and easy.
DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home
Apple cider vinegar is great for metabolism, weight loss, managing sugar levels and improving skin and hair.
Ingredients
10 large apples
2 orange
4 cinnamon sticks
1 teaspoon cloves
1 teaspoon whole allspice
1 teaspoon whole nutmeg
1/2 cup brown sugar
Method
To make this simple recipe, choose strong-flavoured apples to get the best results. Next, wash and cut the apples.
Heat a large pan or vessel and put it over medium heat. Then add apples, oranges and brown sugar. Mix them nicely, when the water starts turning warm, add aromatic spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Mix it nicely and add more water and cover the lid.
Let it cook for 2 hours. Once done, remove the oranges and mash the rest of the ingredients. Once done simmer the cider vinegar for 1 hour again and strain through a mesh strainer.
Preserve and use it the way you like.
