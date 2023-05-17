The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

Berlinda Entsie

Apple cider vinegar is great for metabolism, weight loss, managing sugar levels and improving skin and hair.

How to make apple cider vinegar at home
How to make apple cider vinegar at home

Making apple cider vinegar is simple and easy.

Ingredients

10 large apples

2 orange

ADVERTISEMENT

4 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon whole allspice

1 teaspoon whole nutmeg

1/2 cup brown sugar

ADVERTISEMENT

Method

To make this simple recipe, choose strong-flavoured apples to get the best results. Next, wash and cut the apples.

Heat a large pan or vessel and put it over medium heat. Then add apples, oranges and brown sugar. Mix them nicely, when the water starts turning warm, add aromatic spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Mix it nicely and add more water and cover the lid.

Let it cook for 2 hours. Once done, remove the oranges and mash the rest of the ingredients. Once done simmer the cider vinegar for 1 hour again and strain through a mesh strainer.

Preserve and use it the way you like.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Will ChatGPT impact critical thinking skills for the youth? [Opinion]

Will ChatGPT impact critical thinking skills for the youth? [Opinion]

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

Africa Day celebrations: A journey into Africa's cultural richness

Africa Day celebrations: A journey into Africa's cultural richness

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Lupita shares deep significance of her henna-adorned bald head

Lupita shares deep significance of her henna-adorned bald head

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

Esther Passaris happy to be grandma, meet her 27-year-old daughter Makena Ngugi

Esther Passaris happy to be grandma, meet her 27-year-old daughter Makena Ngugi

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Hilda Baci cooked nonstop for four days [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

Chocolate cake

DIY Recipes: How to bake chocolate cake in a microwave

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record