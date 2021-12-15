RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

All the feels as Kate Actress celebrates daughter's 2nd birthday [Photos]

Absolutely adorable!

Kenyan actor Catherine Kamau-Karanja alias Kate Actress
Kenyan actor Catherine Kamau-Karanja alias Kate Actress

Mrs Catherine Kamau-Karanja has done it again, tagging at our heartstrings with the most adorable photos shared on her Instagram!

The actress was on Wednesday celebrating her daughter's second birthday and nothing could have prepared us for the looks served by her cute little one.

Sharing a few details on how Baby K's second birthday photoshoot went, Kate Actress conveyed: "I had prepared a whole photo shoot, she shot in this one dress and was DONE, Njeri hapangwingwi 😂."

The mother of two, and wife to TV Producer Philip Karanja, went on to thank the photographer she had worked with, appreciating them for being patient with her daughter.

Actor Catherine Kamau-Karanja and TV Producer Philip Karanja's daughter, Baby K during the photoshoot for her 2nd birthday [Photo: Pheel62 Studio]
On her IG Stories, Kate Actress splashed more adorable photos with her daughter taken over the two years, set to sentimental songs and heartwarming captions.

Wishing Baby K a very happy second birthday!

