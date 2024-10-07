The sports category has moved to a new website.

Biden awards Kenya-based fashion mogul with Lifetime Presidential Award

Denis Mwangi

Joan Okorodudu, founder of the Isis Modelling Agency, has been awarded the Lifetime Presidential Award by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Joan Okorodudu receives Lifetime Presidential Award from President Biden
Joan Okorodudu receives Lifetime Presidential Award from President Biden

This recognition acknowledges her commitment to empowering youth, particularly young women from Africa and the Kakuma refugee camp.

Okorodudu's agency, Isis Models International, is noted as a leading modelling agency in Africa, known for cultivating talent that has appeared on major international runways in cities like New York, Milan, and Paris.

Joan Okorodudu receives Lifetime Presidential Award from U.S. President Biden
Joan Okorodudu receives Lifetime Presidential Award from U.S. President Biden

A notable example of her agency's success is Chol, a former Kakuma Refugee Camp resident, who gained prominence in the fashion industry last year.

In addition to the award, Okorodudu is preparing for the second season of "Africa's Next Super Model," set to take place in Nairobi on November 9, 2024.

The event aims to showcase emerging fashion talent from across the continent.

Joan Okorodudu showcasing her work
Joan Okorodudu showcasing her work

At 65 years old, Okorodudu continues to be an influential force in fashion, with her agency recognized for having one of the most active rosters of African models.

She has been vocal about addressing challenges within the international modeling space, advocating for better representation and opportunities for African talents.

Overall, Joan Okorodudu's work not only highlights the potential of African models but also emphasizes the importance of empowerment and representation in the global fashion industry.

Joan Okorodudu receives Lifetime Presidential Award from President Biden

Biden awards Kenya-based fashion mogul with Lifetime Presidential Award