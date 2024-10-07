Biden awards Kenya-based fashion mogul with Lifetime Presidential Award

Okorodudu's agency, Isis Models International, is noted as a leading modelling agency in Africa, known for cultivating talent that has appeared on major international runways in cities like New York, Milan, and Paris.

A notable example of her agency's success is Chol, a former Kakuma Refugee Camp resident, who gained prominence in the fashion industry last year.

In addition to the award, Okorodudu is preparing for the second season of "Africa's Next Super Model," set to take place in Nairobi on November 9, 2024.

The event aims to showcase emerging fashion talent from across the continent.

At 65 years old, Okorodudu continues to be an influential force in fashion, with her agency recognized for having one of the most active rosters of African models.

She has been vocal about addressing challenges within the international modeling space, advocating for better representation and opportunities for African talents.

