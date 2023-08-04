Story of Khoja barber who uses engineering equipment to shave hair

Using protractors and rulers, he has captivated the admiration and fascination of both clients and onlookers.

In a recent interview on Pulse Spotlight, Mwaura delved into the intriguing journey that led him to his unique style.

Surprisingly, his initial dream was to become an engineer; however, fate had other plans for him.

"I started this barber shop in August 2022 because I noticed the increasing number of clients. So, I decided to open this bigger barbershop," Mwaura explained.

Zachariah Mwaura's geometric tools he uses to shave Pulse Live Kenya

So remarkable is Mwaura's talent that he has had to expand his business to accommodate the growing number of clients seeking his innovative haircuts.

How the geometric barber began his craft

Mwaura's path to hairdressing excellence began long before his venture into the professional world.

His haircutting journey commenced after completing his primary education, and it was during secondary school that he performed exceptionally well, securing a spot to pursue engineering at university.

Unfortunately, financial constraints prevented him from pursuing higher education, compelling him to return to his barbering roots.

Geometric barber Zachariah Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the setbacks, Mwaura's dream of engineering did not fade away. He continued to immerse himself in engineering books, honing his practical skills by experimenting with his clients' hair.

"Although I scored a B-minus in my KCSE, and I qualified for the university to become an engineer, I returned to my barbering work and started studying geometric books to apply engineering principles to the art of hairdressing," Mwaura revealed.

Tools the geometric barber uses to shave hair

His impressive array of geometric tools includes a geometrical compass, a ruler, and a protractor, which have become favourites among his clients, particularly for precise beard trims.

Introducing his geometric technique was not without challenges. Initially, some clients were skeptical, expressing doubts about his unconventional approach.

However, as they experienced the precision and creativity in his cuts, they became enthusiastic advocates of his unique style.

Challenges the geometric barber encounters in his craft

Despite his growing success, Mwaura also faces criticism from social media trolls, claiming he lacks understanding of the art of shaving.

Others dismiss his use of geometric tools, labelling them as relics of the classroom. Nevertheless, Mwaura remains steadfast in his passion and vision for the future.