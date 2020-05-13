Ankara is one of those fabrics that you can comfortably wear to several occasions. You can wear ankara outfits to the office, traditional wedding, church and even when visiting your in-laws. The best thing about ankara is that you can style it in so many ways to suit the occasion. You can also match with you other half or your child if you wish to. And when you don't want to go ankara all the way, you can choose to do a head gear or a plain outfit with a small touch of ankara. Or, a combination of ankara and denim for a casual look.

See how these celebrities wore their ankara outfits on the photos below:

1. Hellen Muthoni - If the Instagram are anything to go by, then you notice that the TV presenter who is also a fashion designer loves ankara.

Hellen Muthoni (Instagram)

2. Kambua - Mama Nate is another lover of ankara and she killed it with this cute ankara blazer.

Kambua (Instagram)

3. The Wajesus family - It's no secret that the Wajesus family love African print. It's not once that we have seen the couple in matching ankara outfits.

The Wa Jesus family (Instagram)

4. Milly Chebby - As we mentioned earlier, you can always do a headgear if you don't want to go ankara all the way like Milly Chebby did on this photo.

Milly Chebby (Instagram)

5. Wahu Kagwi - Wahu showed us that you don't have to match your ankara headscarf with the rest of your outfits. See how colourful she looks!

Wahu Kagwi (Instagram)

6. Size 8 - Just a small touch of ankara on your plain outfit is enough to give you a total transformation.

Size 8 (Instagram)

7. Rashid Abdalla - A stunning look that guys can do for their traditional wedding or when you are attending an informal event.

Rashid Abdalla (Instagram)

8. Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla - How lovely is Lulu's outfit?

Lulu Hassan and husband Rashid Abdalla (Instagram)

9. Amina Abdi - Ankara pants? Because not everyone is into ankara dresses and skirts, why not show some love for African print by rocking ankara pants?

Amina Abdi (Instagram)

10. Joy Kendi - We love this cute ankara skirt.

Joy Kendi (Instagram)

Which of the above ankara designs is your favourite?