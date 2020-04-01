Wondering what casual look to rock next? Look no more. With denim and ankara, you can never go wrong. Both are great ideas for a casual style and a combination of both is even more magnificent.

Have a look at the below photos from and pick an idea or two on how to combine ankara and denim. Of course, you can get even more creative as you wish. This is just for inspiration.

1. What a chick combination of denim an ankara in a single outfit!

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

2. Maxi outfits tend to go well with both slim and plus size women. And, you can wear maxi outfits to different occasions so it's a great idea to have either a maxi dress or skirt in your wardrobe. A denim top in this case complements the ankara skirt perfectly.

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

Cute ankara styles for curvy girls (Photos)

3. And in case maxi outfits are not your favorite, here is another way to wear your denim top with an ankara skirt.

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

4. Still another way to style your ankara skater skirt.

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

5. Lovely, isn't it?

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

6. How do you love styling your skinny jeans? If you have not tried this combination, you definitely should.

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

7. Dripping, right? She couldn't wear it any better.

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

8. Because off-shoulder tops are still in fashion, it's never too late to get yourself one like this to pair it up with your denim pants.

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

9. Cute, huh?

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

10. An ankara blazer to add more drip to your simple vest and jeans look.

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

11. Classy, lovely, and sexy. Yeah, all that in one sentence!

Ankara and denim styles (Pinterest)

12. How cute is this denim short worn with an ankara kimono?