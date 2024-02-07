10 ways to quickly recover after your first workout

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or a gym newbie, the muscle pain you experience post-workout, commonly known as delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), can be quite the deterrent.

However, fear not! We've compiled a list of ten scientifically-backed, practical tips to help you bounce back stronger and faster, ensuring your fitness journey continues unhindered.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is key to recovery. Water supports metabolic function and nutrient transfer in the body, helping repair your muscles faster.

Aim to drink at least 2-3 litres of water a day, more if you've been sweating profusely. Adding electrolytes to your water can also help replace lost salts and improve hydration.

Man experiencing post work out pain Pulse Live Kenya

Protein-rich diet

Protein is the building block of muscle repair. After a workout, your muscles are eager for repair, and feeding them with high-quality protein can speed up this process. Incorporate lean meats, fish, eggs, or plant-based proteins like lentils and chickpeas into your meals post-workout.

Get enough sleep

Never underestimate the power of a good night's sleep. Sleep is when your body undergoes repair and recovery.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to give your body ample time to recover.

Active recovery

Instead of sitting still, engage in active recovery. This could be a gentle walk, a light cycle, or a yoga session.

Active recovery helps improve circulation, facilitating nutrient and oxygen delivery to your muscles, speeding up the recovery process.

Stretch and foam

Roll Gentle stretching and foam rolling can significantly reduce muscle soreness and improve flexibility.

Focus on the major muscle groups you worked out, and don't forget to breathe deeply to enhance oxygen flow to these muscles.

Cold showers or ice baths

Cold exposure can reduce muscle inflammation and soreness. Taking a cold shower or, if you're brave, an ice bath can help numb the pain and accelerate your muscle recovery. Aim for 5-10 minutes of cold exposure to get the benefits without overdoing it.

Anti-inflammatory foods

Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods into your diet. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and chia seeds, as well as turmeric, ginger, and berries, can help reduce muscle inflammation and pain.

Massage therapy

A professional massage can do wonders for sore muscles. It increases circulation, relieves muscle tightness, and reduces soreness.

If a professional massage isn't an option, consider using a handheld massager.

Epsom salt baths

Soaking in an Epsom salt bath can help relieve muscle soreness and stiffness. The magnesium in Epsom salts helps relax muscle contractions and reduce pain. Aim for a 20-minute soak to reap the benefits.

Listen to your body