3 things you can do with pineapple peels

Oghenerume Progress

Pineapple isn't only enjoyed when eaten, but its peel also offers a range of untapped potential.

Pineapple peels offer a range of untapped potential

While a lot of people eat pineapple, it is common for the peel to be discarded without a second thought. Surprisingly, pineapple peels offer a range of untapped potential, and here are three things you can do with them;

Instead of discarding your pineapple peels, you can use them for exfoliation. Pineapple peels contain bromelain, an enzyme known for its exfoliating properties. By gently rubbing the inside of a pineapple peel on your skin, you can remove dead cells, giving you a smoother and brighter complexion.

Pineapple peels are also great for hair care. The enzymes in pineapple peels can help in reducing dandruff and add some shine to your hair. To do this, simply boil pineapple peels in water, allow the mixture to cool, and then use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

For persons into farming, pineapple peels can play a great role in improving soil health. Pineapple peels are rich in nitrogen, potassium, and other nutrients, making them an excellent addition to compost piles.

By composting pineapple peels along with other organic matter, you can create nutrient-rich soil that nourishes your plants and reduces waste.

Aside from this, pineapple peels can be dried and ground into a fine powder to create a natural fertilizer. This pineapple peel fertilizer can be sprinkled around plants or incorporated into potting soil, providing essential nutrients for healthy growth.

Also, the acidic properties of pineapple peels act as a natural deterrent to certain pests. Placing small pieces of pineapple peel near plants susceptible to snails, slugs, or insects can help protect farmland without resorting to chemical pesticides.

In addition to the above, pineapple peels can be infused into beverages such as zobo during preparation in order to give them a distinct flavour. It is also important to note that doing this comes with some health benefits as pineapple peels extracts can help reduce the symptoms of malaria.

I bet with these few tips you'll think twice before discarding your pineapple peels.

